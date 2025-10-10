How Cricket Is Evolving in Assam: Street Matches and State-Level Talent

Cricket in Assam evolved from gully matches in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur during the 1970s–1980s into structured school tournaments in the 1990s and full youth adoption by the 2000s. Infrastructure upgrades in the 2010s, such as the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium, turned Guwahati into a cricket hub, while digital platforms in the 2020s amplified visibility for emerging players. Stars like Riyan Parag, Pritam Das, and Swarupam Purkayastha highlight Assam’s growing footprint, with ACA initiatives and digital score-tracking apps creating stronger scouting networks.

Today, Assam cricket carries momentum through packed crowds, academy expansion, and stronger Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) integration. The combination of infrastructure, digital reach, and rising stars positions the state as a key frontier for India’s next wave of regional cricket talent.

How Did Cricket Become a Grassroots Passion in Assam?

Find below a list explaining how cricket became a grassroots passion in Assam.

1970s–1980s: Informal beginnings. Cricket had informal beginnings as gully matches in towns like Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tezpur, where children improvised equipment and played in narrow lanes or open fields.

1990s: School-level structure. School-level structure developed when schools in Assam began organising regular cricket tournaments, helping channel local enthusiasm into formal inter-school and inter-district competitions.

2000s: Youth culture adoption. Cricket was adopted by Assamese youth culture, with every available space - from tea garden clearings to town playgrounds - used as makeshift pitches.

2010s: Infrastructure development. Investments in grounds, academies and coaching centres strengthened Assam’s presence, with more players gaining access to structured training.

2020s: Digital visibility and rising stars. Over the last two decades cricket has significant digital visibility and rising stars and Assam has moved from India’s cricketing fringes to producing notable talent, with social media and streaming amplifying local players’ reach.

What Role Has Infrastructure Played in Assam’s Cricket Growth?

Infrastructure created the foundation for Assam’s cricket growth. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, also called the ACA Stadium, is the largest in Northeast India and a key milestone for the state. Its hosting of international matches, including the first T20 between India and Australia in 2017, cemented Guwahati’s status as a cricket hub.

Earlier, Nehru Stadium in Guwahati was the centre of Assam cricket, hosting Ranji Trophy matches and youth tournaments. The Amingaon Cricket Ground and other practice facilities later added training capacity, giving local players professional spaces to refine skills. The presence of turf pitches, fitness infrastructure and indoor nets created an ecosystem where school and club cricketers could aspire toward state and national selection.

Who Are the Players Putting Assam on India’s Cricket Map?

Find a list of the players putting Assam on India's cricket map.

Riyan Parag. Riyan Parag, a cricketer from Guwahati, represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His rise from local school and club tournaments to the IPL spotlight reflects how Assam’s scouting and training systems have matured. His fearless batting and finishing ability have made him a role model for aspiring cricketers across the North East.

Pritam Das. Pritam Das, a veteran fast bowler, has represented Assam in domestic cricket for more than a decade. His consistent performances in Ranji Trophy matches built credibility for Assam’s pace attack at the national level. As a senior figure, he mentored younger bowlers and gave stability to Assam’s cricketing setup.

Swarupam Purkayastha. Swarupam Purkayastha, an all-rounder, played crucial roles for Assam in domestic cricket with both bat and ball. His contributions in Ranji matches highlighted the potential of players from smaller towns across the state. His career path encouraged many youngsters to take up cricket seriously, proving that balanced skill sets can thrive even outside India’s major cricketing hubs.

How Are Digital Platforms Helping Young Players Get Discovered?

Digital platforms helped Assamese players gain recognition beyond local grounds. Apps like CricHeroes record digital scorecards for club and district matches, allowing performances to be tracked and shared. YouTube channels feature highlights from tournaments in Guwahati and beyond, giving exposure to emerging talent.

Streaming apps and short mobile clips let scouts, coaches and fans follow players from remote areas. Social media amplifies performances quickly, giving young cricketers attention that previously depended on word of mouth. Fantasy platforms and fan engagement during IPL or World Cup matches have indirectly boosted visibility for regional players, linking them to a wider digital ecosystem.

What Is Assam Cricket Association Doing to Support Talent?

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) plays a central role in developing cricket in the state. The ACA organises the Assam Premier Club Championship and Inter-District Tournaments, creating competitive pathways for local players. These tournaments allow selectors to spot promising youth for U-19 and Ranji squads.

The ACA also invests in modern coaching and fitness infrastructure. Specialist trainers and structured practice camps prepare players for the intensity of domestic and international cricket. Collaborations with the BCCI bring exposure tours and technical training opportunities to Assam.

Through systematic scouting and grassroots initiatives, the ACA has created an environment where players from diverse backgrounds can aspire to progress to the IPL or national team.

What’s Next for Cricket in Assam?

Cricket in Assam is positioned for further growth. Continued infrastructure development at Barsapara Stadium and supporting grounds will attract bigger tournaments. There is potential for Guwahati to host Indian Premier League exhibition matches or a Women’s Premier League fixture in the future.

With players like Riyan Parag already proving Assam’s potential on the IPL stage, more young cricketers from the state are expected to break into top leagues. Fan support remains a critical factor, as crowds at Barsapara during international matches demonstrate the passion for the sport.

The combination of infrastructure, local heroes and digital amplification makes Assam one of the most exciting regions for cricket development in India today. The next decade could see more players from the Northeast contributing to national and international cricket, strengthening Assam’s place on India’s cricket map.





