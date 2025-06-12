How Click2Pro Is Quietly Leading India’s Online Counselling Revolution in Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Guwahati, Assam – In a quiet but significant shift in India’s healthcare landscape, Click2Pro — one of India’s fastest-growing digital therapy platforms — has reported a sharp increase in mental health service usage from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, especially in the Northeast. With over 1 million online therapy sessions conducted and 250,000+ people supported, the platform is fast becoming the go-to solution for individuals in semi-urban and remote towns who previously lacked access to qualified mental health professionals.

Click2Pro’s latest internal data shows a 27% month-on-month rise in new clients from non-metro regions — a pattern consistent across states like Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. In the words of its founder:

“People in smaller cities have been underserved for decades when it comes to mental health,” says Sanjeev Kumar, Founder of Click2Pro. “Our goal is not just to serve metros but to ensure every Indian — whether in Guwahati or Gaya — has access to expert help when they need it.”

Digital Counselling: A Lifeline for Underrepresented India

Mental health care in India has long been concentrated in urban centers. While cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru offer a growing number of clinics and private psychologists, smaller towns remain chronically underserved. Factors such as stigma, lack of professionals, travel challenges, and social judgment continue to prevent people from seeking support.

Click2Pro addresses these barriers by offering confidential, affordable, and culturally aware online counselling. Anyone with a smartphone and internet connection can choose a psychologist, book a session, and begin therapy in less than 24 hours.

This shift has particularly benefited students, homemakers, working professionals, and retired individuals who previously suffered in silence due to distance or lack of awareness.

How Click2Pro Works: Accessibility Meets Affordability

The platform offers three session formats — video, audio, and chat — giving users control over how they want to engage. All psychologists and counsellors on the platform are licensed, India-based professionals, many of whom specialize in areas like grief counselling, anxiety, relationship therapy, and trauma support.

For Assamese youth preparing for competitive exams or parents struggling with loss and emotional fatigue, the ability to book online counselling without navigating long waits or unfamiliar clinics is a fundamental shift.

“Most of our users from Assam tell us they would’ve never considered therapy if it weren’t this simple and discreet,” says a regional coordinator for Click2Pro. “Now, they can book a psychologist who speaks their language, understands their context, and helps without judgment.”

A Northeast Focus: Serving Assam and the Region with Purpose

While Click2Pro’s footprint spans all of India, its efforts in Assam and neighboring states have accelerated in recent months. In cities like Guwahati, Silchar, Tezpur, and Tinsukia, the demand for online therapy has grown organically through referrals, school wellness initiatives, and even WhatsApp groups spreading awareness.

The company has also initiated pilot projects in collaboration with educational institutions and NGOs, introducing online counselling in school curriculums and youth training centers — a critical intervention as anxiety and stress levels among young Indians continue to rise post-pandemic.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Therapy Gap and the Digital Solution

According to the National Mental Health Survey, India has fewer than 1 psychiatrist per 100,000 people, far below WHO recommendations. The gap is even wider in northeastern states, where physical infrastructure is sparse and distances between district hospitals are significant.

This makes Click2Pro’s model not just convenient but necessary. By removing geographic, economic, and cultural barriers, the platform has created a decentralized therapy ecosystem — one where the user can drive the process.

Its hybrid model — combining 10+ physical centres across India with online services — also ensures that those who prefer in-person support still have options.

“Counselling isn’t a luxury for urban professionals anymore. It’s a lifeline for everyday people — mothers, sons, teachers, even frontline workers,” adds Sanjeev Kumar.

User Stories: Therapy from Places Where It Was Never an Option

Take Meera, a 28-year-old from Jorhat, Assam, who sought help for postpartum anxiety. She had no access to a mental health clinic nearby and no one she could openly talk to. Through Click2Pro, she was able to connect with a female therapist fluent in Hindi, who helped her process trauma, build coping strategies, and begin healing — all without leaving her home or family.

Or Rajdeep, a young college aspirant from Dibrugarh, who was able to attend stress management counselling during his NEET preparation via weekly chat-based sessions — without having to explain anything to his peers or teachers.

These stories are not exceptions — they are part of a rising pattern.

The Numbers Behind the Impact

●1,000,000+ online therapy sessions completed

●250,000+ users supported emotionally across India

●95% client satisfaction rate

●85%+ client retention — many users complete 3 or more sessions

●Services active in India, UAE, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia

●10+ physical locations in India including Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow

All therapists on the platform are verified professionals, and users are given pre-chat consultation options to ensure therapist compatibility.

Looking Forward: Next Phase of Growth

Click2Pro is now preparing to launch mobile apps, introduce vernacular therapy options, and expand its panel of regional therapists from Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha to better support users from these geographies.

“We’re not scaling for vanity. We’re scaling for inclusion,” Kumar says. “India’s emotional health depends on accessibility — and that’s what we’re focused on.”

(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)