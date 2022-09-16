How can a student apply for scholarship in National scholarships portal?

Guwahati: As studying in a reputed college, institute or university is getting costlier; scholarships prove to be beneficial for meritorious students who want to pursue their choice of programme or course. However, application processing, sanction and disbursal of various scholarships at times become a cumbersome task.

The National Scholarship Portal of the government of India offers several services in a simplified, mission-oriented, accountable, responsive and transparent, in short 'SMART' System for effective disposal of scholarship applications and delivery of funds directly into beneficiaries account.

Here, is a step-by-step guide on how one can apply for scholarship at the National Scholarships Portal.

For fresh application:

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://scholarships.gov.in/ and click on New Registration

Step 2: After Registration, in the registered mobile number the applicant will get a unique application number and password as SMS.

Step 3: After getting the unique application number, the applicant can click on Login for the detailed application form.

Note: The student can apply through the mobile app of National Scholarships (NSP) available at Google Play Store. The students can also use the UMANG app to apply for the scholarship.

For Renewal of Scholarship:



For the purpose of renewal of the scholarship, students will have to apply with their Application Id and Date of Birth which they registered in previous year. In case, if the student forgets the ID, the same can be retrieved by using Forgot Application ID. Only those students would be able to renew who actually got the scholarship payments last year from NSP.

Eligibility Conditions for National Scholarship Scheme:







Once selected, the scholarship shall be available to a selected student for the prescribed duration of a course subject to fulfillment of renewal conditions.



Student enrolled in integrated course will be entitled to receive the scholarship for the full duration of the course as per the admissible rates.

The scholarship for M.Phil. will be available for 2 years and for Ph.D scholarship shall be for 3 years.

At the time of availing the scholarship, the student must not be in receipt of any other scholarship/financial assistance from any other source.

● A sponsored candidate under full employment during the period of study or working/in-service candidates shall not be eligible to receive the scholarship.

● A student shall only be considered for scholarship in the year of commencement of his/her course.

● For following year of course, only renewal will be allowed.

● Scholarship shall be admissible to students who get admission in Diploma, Degree, Post-graduate or registration in M.Phil. / Ph.D courses of any institute recognised by the Government.

● The grant of scholarship for M.Phil and Ph.D would be after the registration of the students with the University.

● The Scholarship will not be available for internship or any practical training.

● The scholarship shall be admissible to the students whose parent / guardian's annual income from all sources shall not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

● The income certificate issued by the competent authority shall be furnished by the candidate.





Moreover, the student must fulfill the following eligibility criteria in the previous qualifying examination for consideration of scholarship:



- HSLC/HSSLC/Secondary School Leaving /Senior Secondary Leaving certificate examination from a recognised State/Central board with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

- HSSLC/Senior Secondary Leaving certificate examination from a recognised State/Central board with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

-Degree level examination in any discipline (BA/BSc/BE/B.Tech/MBBS/LLB/BCA/BBA etc. of any recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

- PG degree from any recognized University with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.





Documents Required

● Educational documents of student.

● Student's Bank account number and IFSC code of the bank branch.

● Aadhaar number of the Student.

● If Aadhaar is not available, then Bonafide student certificate from Institute/School.

● Aadhaar Enrolment ID and Scanned copy of Bank passbook.

● If Institute/School is different from domicile state of the applicant, then Bonafide student certificate from Institute / School.

Note: For pre matric scholarship scheme, where students do not have their own bank account, parents can provide their own account details. However, parents account number can only be used against scholarship applications for maximum two children.

For details visit the official website of National Scholarship Portal: https://scholarships.gov.in/



