Hidden Fees to Watch Out for When Booking Flights Online

Airlines often advertise their base fares as they are lower than their final price. The correct fare of a flight is much higher due to the addition of hidden fees. These additional charges are typically referred to as ancillary fees or junk fees.

These hidden fees generate billions in revenue for airlines globally. For instance, globally, airlines generated around $148.4 billion in revenue from ancillary fees in 2024. At the same time, Indian airlines generated an average of over ₹1,700 crore each in ancillary revenue for the same time.

In this blog, we will cover what airline ancillary fees are, types of junk fees, and how you can identify and avoid them. This blog will help you become a smart flyer, and it is relevant for all types of flyers, including frequent flyers and families.

What are Airline Hidden Fees?

Airline hidden fees are the extra charges you pay for optional or mandatory services and products that are not included in the ticket's base price. Some of these add-ons include extra baggage cost, convenience fee, in-flight meals, and preferred seating.

This is why flight convenience fees and free flight seats are among the most frequently searched keywords in India, particularly in states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Due to these add-ons, Indians pay an average of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 extra on the base fare.

Types of Hidden Fees You Should Look Out For When Booking Flight Tickets

Here are the various types of airline ancillary fees you should always search for when booking your flight tickets online:

● Baggage Fees

Most Indian airlines often offer a free baggage allowance, which is 7 kg for cabin baggage and 15 kg for checked baggage. However, if your baggage exceeds the weight limit, you will be charged an additional fee. The extra baggage cost ranges from ₹400 to ₹750 per kilogram for domestic flights. However, for international flights, the charges can vary from $100 to $200 per kg. The extra baggage fee depends on the airline you are travelling with.

● Seat Selection Fees

All Indian airlines offer free seat selection, which typically includes the middle seat. To reserve an aisle or window seat, an additional fee of about ₹150 to ₹2,000 applies. The seat cost depends on the ticket type. You have to pay the preferred seat fee during online ticket booking. You can also pay the fee at the airport during the check-in process.

● Booking and Convenience Fees

Most Indian flyers book flight tickets through third-party platforms, where they charge a convenience fee. It increases the fare by 10% to 15%. In addition to the service fee, a payment processing fee of typically 3% will be added to the ticket price if you pay with a credit card.

● Change/Cancellation/No-Show Fees

If you change your flight date, name, or cancel your ticket, a fee will apply. However, unlike train tickets, cancellation charges are much higher for flight tickets. Generally, airlines charge over ₹3,000 as a cancellation fee, depending on the ticket type, cancellation time, and airline company. But if the flight is cancelled or rescheduled by the company, there will be no cancellation penalties.

● Onboard Amenities

Most domestic and international airlines offer chargeable in-flight services, including Wi-Fi, food, and entertainment. In India, Air India is the only airline offering in-flight Wi-Fi services for select domestic and international flights. International flights often charge $5 to $20 for in-flight Wi-Fi services, depending on the airline company and duration. Although most airline companies offer free entertainment systems, some charge extra for premium content.

● Priority and Extras Services

Airlines often offer upgraded services, such as priority boarding, priority check-in, lounge access, and zero cancellation fees. These additional services incur extra cost and will increase your overall ticket price.

How to Avoid Hidden Airline Fees

You can follow the steps below to counter and avoid airlines' hidden fees during booking flight tickets online:

● Pack Light or Pay in Advance

Always have a weighing scale at home to avoid overpacking. However, if you have extra baggage, you can purchase luggage plans that airlines often offer at big discounts.

● Avoid Seat Selection

If your flight is short, we recommend choosing the free seat option. However, if you miss seat selection, the airline will randomly select a seat for you free of cost.

● Join Loyalty Programs

Some airlines provide a VIP membership plan, and you can subscribe to it if you are a frequent flyer. It will allow you to enjoy discounts on seats and other in-flight services. Airlines like Etihad also offer a Family Membership Plan, where you can add up to nine members and increase your chances of winning rewards. In addition to these offers, you can also receive exclusive coupon codes by Etihad in your inbox for additional discounts.

● Always Book From the Official Website

Avoid booking flight tickets from third-party booking platforms. You should always book from the airline's official website. It will help you avoid paying a convenience fee.

● Prefer Online Check-Ins

Some airline companies charge extra to print a boarding pass. You can avoid it by completing the online check-in process. You can also avoid long check-in queues by installing the Digi Yatra app on your smartphone.

Wrapping Up

Hidden airline fees have become a common aspect of flying. However, by staying informed about the latest tricks airlines use to charge extra, you can save significantly on your flight tickets. In addition to the tricks mentioned above, always compare the final ticket price on multiple websites before booking and plan your packing effectively to minimize your ticket cost.

