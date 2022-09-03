84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati's weather today remains cloudy while moderate rainfall in NE

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahatis weather today remains cloudy while moderate rainfall in NE
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Sep 3: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.




According to RMC, the local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 31 °C and 26°C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:


The Assam Tribune


