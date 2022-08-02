84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati Weather today to be cloudy, moderate rain in other NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 2: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the forecast for Guwahati and neighbourhood for the next 24 hours is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm. The maximum temperature is most likely to remain between 32 °C to 26 °C respectively.

Moderate rain is expected to occur at most places of the North-Eastern region over parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

The Centre has also issued the following warnings:-

1)Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The detail weather forecast for different parts of North-Eastern region for the day is as follows:-





