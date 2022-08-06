Guwahati weather to be partly cloudy today, Moderate rain in parts of NE

Guwahati, Aug 6: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35 °C and 26 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that there are chances of moderate rain occurring in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, certain warnings have been issued and they are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The detailed weather forecast for different parts of the North-Eastern region is as follows:



















