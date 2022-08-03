Guwahati Weather on Aug 3 to remain between 34 °C and 26 °C, while moderate rain in parts of NE

Guwahati, Aug 3: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather forecast for Guwahati is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 34 °C and 26 °C, respectively.

Moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places of the North-East over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The Centre has also issued the following warnings:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The detailed weather forecast for the next 24 hrs. for different parts of the North-Eastern region is as follows:











