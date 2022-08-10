Guwahati to remain cloudy while parts of NE to experience moderate rain

Guwahati, Aug 10: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the forecast for the next 24 hours in Guwahati and its neighbourhood is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures shall remain between 36°C and 27°C, respectively.

According to RMC, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places in Assam and Meghalaya. The day temperature in Assam and Meghalaya is to be above normal by 3–4°C during the next 48 hours.

Along with the forecast, the centre has also issued certain warnings in parts of the northeastern region, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

