Guwahati to Host Study Abroad Exhibition on April 27, 2025

Guwahati is gearing up to welcome students, parents, and academic aspirants to one of the most anticipated education events of the year—the Study Abroad Exhibition 2025, organized by Global Reach. Set to take place on April 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Novotel Guwahati GS Road, this event promises an unparalleled opportunity for students seeking to broaden their academic horizons internationally.

A Gateway to Global Education

The Study Abroad Exhibition 2025 is designed to be an insightful and interactive platform, bringing together representatives from renowned universities and educational institutions from across the globe. Aspiring students will have the chance to engage directly with university admission officials to gain valuable insights into various study destinations, admission procedures, scholarship opportunities, and course offerings.

With an increasing number of students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad, the exhibition aims to provide accurate and up-to-date information to guide them in making informed decisions about their future.

What to Expect at the Exhibition

The event will feature:

● One-on-One Counseling: Personalized guidance from experienced university admission officials to help students choose the right course, university, and country based on their academic background and career goals.

● University Booths: Direct interaction with representatives from Top Universities in Singapore, Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Dubai and various European nations.

● Scholarship and Financial Aid Information: Details on scholarships, grants, and financial aid programs available to International students.

● Visa and Application Guidance: Experts will simplify the application process, visa requirements, and funding options, including scholarships to make studying abroad more affordable.

● Work and Career Prospects: Information on post-study work opportunities, internship programs, and career pathways abroad.

● Seminar/Question and Answer Session for the Parents: Parents and guardians can speak with Global Reach Counselors concerning any inquiries they have regarding sending their children to study abroad.













Why should you Attend?

For students dreaming of a world-class education and an international career, this exhibition is a golden opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from industry experts. It eliminates the need for multiple consultations and extensive online research by providing direct access to credible sources in a single venue. Parents and guardians accompanying their children will also benefit from expert advice on financial planning and the safety aspects of studying abroad.

About Global Reach

As a leading Overseas Education consultancy with a strong track record of guiding students toward their academic aspirations, Global Reach has been at the forefront of facilitating international education for decades. Since its establishment in 2005, the Guwahati Branch Office over the course of 19 years played a pivotal role in enabling more than 1,000 students to realize their aspirations of pursuing International Education

How to Register

For more details and to register, contact the numbers : 8100992073 / 9864153811

Don’t miss this chance to take the next big step toward your academic and career aspirations. Join the Study Abroad Exhibition in Guwahati and unlock a world of opportunities!

Disclaimer: All plan features, benefits, coverage, and claims underwriting are subject to policy terms and conditions. Kindly refer to the brochure, sales prospectus, and policy documents carefully.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)