Guwahati to host “Study Abroad Exhibition”

Global Reach Guwahati is going to organize the 5th Edition of its “Study Abroad Exhibition” on 18th October at The Hotel Lily, Sixmile, Guwahati.



The Exhibition will feature more than 15 Foreign Institutions from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Some of the participating universities include The University of Adelaide, University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, which are ranked among the Top 100 universities in the world.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with senior university representatives on various topics, including the application process, scholarships, accommodation facilities, and part-time employment opportunities. Sudhanshu Barkataki, a student who attended our previous exhibition says "I made a wise decision by attending the Global Reach Study Abroad Exhibition, which gave me the chance get to meet with some of the world's top universities in one location and get all my queries answered. After attending the exhibition in 2023 October I was able to secure an admission in the UK for my masters.”

Noreen Rahman Barooah says "After visiting the Study Abroad Exhibition, I had a lot more clarity about my path towards obtaining an education abroad. I am grateful to Global Reach Guwahati for making the process simple and flawless."

Candidates will also have an opportunity to meet Banks to understand the education loans process for studying abroad as well as meet English language Test providers.





Over the last 33 years, Global Reach has successfully placed over 60,000 students in top universities across more than 18 countries and has counselled over 4 lakh students.



Since its establishment in 2005, Global Reach Guwahati has assisted more than 6000 students in realizing their aspirations of pursuing higher education overseas throughout the past 19 years. 3 in every 4 students of North East India who study abroad use the services of Global Reach.





Global Reach represents over 1100 universities across countries like the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, Thailand, and Malaysia, and their services are free for students applying to these universities.

