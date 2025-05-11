Guwahati to Host Northeast India’s Largest Education Fair

The 23rd edition of Lynchpin's Edufest 2025 will take place on 16-17th May 2025 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Novotel Guwahati, GS Road.

At "Edufest 2025" parents and students can speak with representatives of the institutions personally and get all of their questions about requirements—from entrance to courses, cutoff dates, and scholarship opportunities—answered.













It's not just another education fair, Edufest. It's an individualized method to find clarity amid a sea of internet data. Students can receive real-time, in-person answers to important inquiries like eligibility, course options, cut-offs, scholarships, and admissions procedures from representatives from a variety of colleges in one location.

Edufest has been the preferred gathering for parents and students to receive a fair overview of what universities in India have to offer without having to leave Guwahati for the past 23 years.













Edufest Career fairs have benefitted over 8,00,000 students and parents in the last 20 years and have held fairs in all state capitals of the North-Eastern states including Siliguri, West Bengal, apart from Bangladesh and Bhutan internationally.





