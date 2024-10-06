Guwahati to host India’s Premier Boarding Schools Exhibition

Guwahati will witness an exclusive Boarding Schools Show as AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media brings the highly anticipated Premier Schools Exhibition to the city on 19-20 October 2024 at Vivanta Guwahati. This dynamic platform connects families with India's finest boarding schools, offering parents and students a one-stop destination to explore, evaluate, and engage with the country's top-ranked institutions.



This exhibition comes at a crucial time as parents seek comprehensive schooling options that foster not only academic excellence but also strong character, independence, and leadership skills. Due to lack of right information and paucity of time, it has become difficult for parents to evaluate the advantages of studying in a Boarding school over a day school. At the exhibition, parents and students would get to meet the admissions officers and principals of all schools directly and gain first-hand insights and reliable information on each school's academic curriculum, boarding facilities, campus, sports, extracurricular activities, fee structure, admission procedure, food, pastoral care and more. Parents would understand better how boarding schools can be a life changing experience for their wards.

﻿In an era where academic success is no longer enough, boarding schools are increasingly sought after for their unique ability to shape well-rounded individuals. They provide an immersive environment where students not only excel academically but also develop crucial life skills such as independence, leadership, critical thinking, and adaptability. Boarding schools foster a well- structured daily routine, ensure a strong sense of community, and encourage personal growth through various extracurricular activities.

This year's edition will feature elite institutions such as Woodstock School, Unison World School, Mussoorie International School, Assam Valley School, Jain International Residential School, Vandya International School, and many more. The exhibition aims to empower parents with the right information to make informed choices about their child's educational future. Parents can explore the full spectrum of benefits that boarding schools offer, especially as the demand for holistic, all-round education continues to grow in today's competitive world.

Celebrating its 21st consecutive year, the Premier Schools Exhibition has become a lifeline for parents seeking the best educational fit for their children. The event brings together some of India's most prestigious and high-performing boarding schools, ranging from legendary institutions nestled in scenic hill stations to cutting-edge international schools located in bustling cities.

﻿Parents can compare and choose between IB, Cambridge, American High School Diploma, CBSE & ICSE Boards. Further, parents can choose from a wide range of all girls', all boys' and co-ed Boarding Schools. There are exclusive scholarship programs, financial aid options and fee

structures from participating schools. Not just these, but parents can consult with education experts on-site who can help guide them on selecting the right school for their child. Premier Schools Exhibition offers exclusive admission offers and priority applications.

As the education landscape evolves, it has become critical for parents to evaluate schools based on various key factors-be it the curriculum, teaching methodologies, interdisciplinary programs, global university tie-ups, or the growing focus on leadership and innovation. This exhibition offers parents the tools and information they need to weigh their options and make a choice that can be truly transformative for their child's future.

Speaking about the event, Sanjeev Bolia, the Founder & Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media, said, "The Premier Schools Exhibition in Guwahati is a perfect opportunity for families to explore the vast landscape of boarding schools in India. We bring all the information under one roof, allowing parents to make informed decisions with the support of experts and school representatives."

﻿The Boarding Schools Exhibition in Guwahati is free and open to all. Parents and students are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to shape a bright future for their children.

The event is free of charge, parents can register at https://premierschoolsexhibition.com/guwahati/. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and to attain a prioritised entry at the event.