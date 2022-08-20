84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Guwahati Ropeway Service: Timing, location, ticket price & facilities

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati Ropeway Service: Timing, location, ticket price & facilities
X

Source: GMDA

Guwahati: The Ropeway Service in Guwahati was first opened on 24 August 2020 for the public, since then it has been functioning. Guwahati Ropeway is India's first river ropeway spanning a distance of about 1.8 km long from bank of Guwahati city to North Guwahati bank.

Soon after Guwahati Ropeway became a tourist attraction which is a must see destination while visiting Guwahati. From the ropeway, one can experience the mesmerising view of the mighty Brahmaputra river, aerial view of Umananda Island and the panoramic view of Guwahati city and its surroundings.

Here are the details regarding the ropeway service you need to know before you pay a visit.


Location

It has two terminal or station located one at Panbazar in front of Nehru Park, Guwahati City and another is located behind Dol Govinda Temple at North Guwahati.

Timing

Open from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

Lunch break from 1.00 PM to 1.30 PM.

Ticket timing from 8.25 AM to 3.30 PM.

It remains closed on the 2nd & 4th Thursday of every month.

It takes nearly 436 seconds to reach the destination.

Price

Children (below 3 years): Free

Specially Abled: Free

Indian National Adult (above 12 years)

One Way: ₹100/-

Both Ways:₹150/-

Indian National Children (3-12 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Senior Citizen (above 60 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Foreign National Adult(above 12 years) One Way:₹300/-

Both Ways:500/-

Foreign National Children(3-12 years)

One Way:₹150/-

Both Ways:₹250/-

Capacity

The cabins capacity can hold upto a maximum of 30 + 1 (Passengers + Operators) people.

Facilities Available

Parking area is also provided for the visitors.

Guwahati Main City Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 70 cars and 80 bikes.

Dol Govinda Mandir Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 100 cars and 80 bikes

Public convenience area in both the stations are available. One can sit and relax after purchasing the tickets while waiting for your turn. It is very clean and systematic, the bathrooms are clean too.

Address

Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority

3rd Floor, STATFED Building

G.M.C.H. Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781005

Contact no.

0361-2529824, 2529650 (O)

E-mail: [email protected]

Email-id for complains & grievances:- [email protected]

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human traffickers

Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned national flags in Cachar

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati remains partly cloudy with spells of rain and thundershowers.
2022-08-20T14:27:55+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, forecasted that the weather...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shillong Teer result for August 20, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
20 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Broadband services in Guwahati: Here's a list of top 6 service providers
19 Aug 2022 8:46 AM GMT

Guwahati: A good broadband connection is must in this technologically advanced era. The most basic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Government blood banks: Full list of blood banks in Assam
19 Aug 2022 7:02 AM GMT

Guwahati: Blood banks play a vital role in patient care. Blood banking refers to the process of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moderate rain in NE while Guwahati is partly cloudy today
19 Aug 2022 6:23 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 19: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati remains cloudy today while light rain to occur in parts of NE
18 Aug 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 18: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shillong Teer result for August 17, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
17 Aug 2022 6:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 17: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati continues to remain cloudy
17 Aug 2022 6:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 17: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), moderate rain is very...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Packers and movers in Guwahati: Here's a list of 5 carriers to help you shift
16 Aug 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati: Shifting from one place to another can be a daunting task for many. Packing your valuables...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NE to experience moderate rain, weather in Guwahati remains partly cloudy
2022-08-16T12:16:19+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 16: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moderate rain likely to occur in NE while Guwahati remains partly cloudy
14 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Guwahati Aug 14: As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rain is very...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Law Scholarship 2022: Scholarship for students pursuing 5 year integrated law courses in Assam and...
13 Aug 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: Applications are invited for award of scholarship to meritorious students...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati remains partly cloudy; NE to experience moderate rain
13 Aug 2022 5:55 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the local...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati Ropeway Service: Timing, location, ticket price & facilities

Guwahati: The Ropeway Service in Guwahati was first opened on 24 August 2020 for the public, since then it has been functioning. Guwahati Ropeway is India's first river ropeway spanning a distance of about 1.8 km long from bank of Guwahati city to North Guwahati bank.

Soon after Guwahati Ropeway became a tourist attraction which is a must see destination while visiting Guwahati. From the ropeway, one can experience the mesmerising view of the mighty Brahmaputra river, aerial view of Umananda Island and the panoramic view of Guwahati city and its surroundings.

Here are the details regarding the ropeway service you need to know before you pay a visit.


Location

It has two terminal or station located one at Panbazar in front of Nehru Park, Guwahati City and another is located behind Dol Govinda Temple at North Guwahati.

Timing

Open from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

Lunch break from 1.00 PM to 1.30 PM.

Ticket timing from 8.25 AM to 3.30 PM.

It remains closed on the 2nd & 4th Thursday of every month.

It takes nearly 436 seconds to reach the destination.

Price

Children (below 3 years): Free

Specially Abled: Free

Indian National Adult (above 12 years)

One Way: ₹100/-

Both Ways:₹150/-

Indian National Children (3-12 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Senior Citizen (above 60 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Foreign National Adult(above 12 years) One Way:₹300/-

Both Ways:500/-

Foreign National Children(3-12 years)

One Way:₹150/-

Both Ways:₹250/-

Capacity

The cabins capacity can hold upto a maximum of 30 + 1 (Passengers + Operators) people.

Facilities Available

Parking area is also provided for the visitors.

Guwahati Main City Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 70 cars and 80 bikes.

Dol Govinda Mandir Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 100 cars and 80 bikes

Public convenience area in both the stations are available. One can sit and relax after purchasing the tickets while waiting for your turn. It is very clean and systematic, the bathrooms are clean too.

Address

Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority

3rd Floor, STATFED Building

G.M.C.H. Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781005

Contact no.

0361-2529824, 2529650 (O)

E-mail: [email protected]

Email-id for complains & grievances:- [email protected]

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human traffickers

Police rescue 4 minors, 1 woman from the clutches of human

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned national flags in Cachar

After the I-day fete, NGO thunderbolts volunteers to collect abandoned...

Similar Posts
Guwahati remains partly cloudy with spells of rain and thundershowers.
2022-08-20T14:27:55+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, forecasted that the weather...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shillong Teer result for August 20, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
20 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Broadband services in Guwahati: Here's a list of top 6 service providers
19 Aug 2022 8:46 AM GMT

Guwahati: A good broadband connection is must in this technologically advanced era. The most basic...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Government blood banks: Full list of blood banks in Assam
19 Aug 2022 7:02 AM GMT

Guwahati: Blood banks play a vital role in patient care. Blood banking refers to the process of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moderate rain in NE while Guwahati is partly cloudy today
19 Aug 2022 6:23 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 19: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati remains cloudy today while light rain to occur in parts of NE
18 Aug 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 18: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shillong Teer result for August 17, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
17 Aug 2022 6:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 17: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati continues to remain cloudy
17 Aug 2022 6:09 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 17: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), moderate rain is very...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Packers and movers in Guwahati: Here's a list of 5 carriers to help you shift
16 Aug 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati: Shifting from one place to another can be a daunting task for many. Packing your valuables...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NE to experience moderate rain, weather in Guwahati remains partly cloudy
2022-08-16T12:16:19+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 16: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moderate rain likely to occur in NE while Guwahati remains partly cloudy
14 Aug 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Guwahati Aug 14: As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rain is very...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Law Scholarship 2022: Scholarship for students pursuing 5 year integrated law courses in Assam and...
13 Aug 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: Applications are invited for award of scholarship to meritorious students...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati remains partly cloudy; NE to experience moderate rain
13 Aug 2022 5:55 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 13: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the local...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X