Guwahati Ropeway Service: Timing, location, ticket price & facilities

Guwahati: The Ropeway Service in Guwahati was first opened on 24 August 2020 for the public, since then it has been functioning. Guwahati Ropeway is India's first river ropeway spanning a distance of about 1.8 km long from bank of Guwahati city to North Guwahati bank.

Soon after Guwahati Ropeway became a tourist attraction which is a must see destination while visiting Guwahati. From the ropeway, one can experience the mesmerising view of the mighty Brahmaputra river, aerial view of Umananda Island and the panoramic view of Guwahati city and its surroundings.

Here are the details regarding the ropeway service you need to know before you pay a visit.





Location

It has two terminal or station located one at Panbazar in front of Nehru Park, Guwahati City and another is located behind Dol Govinda Temple at North Guwahati.



Timing

Open from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM.



Lunch break from 1.00 PM to 1.30 PM.

Ticket timing from 8.25 AM to 3.30 PM.

It remains closed on the 2nd & 4th Thursday of every month.

It takes nearly 436 seconds to reach the destination.

Price

Children (below 3 years): Free

Specially Abled: Free

Indian National Adult (above 12 years)

One Way: ₹100/-

Both Ways:₹150/-

Indian National Children (3-12 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Senior Citizen (above 60 years)

One Way: ₹50/-

Both Ways:₹75/-

Foreign National Adult(above 12 years) One Way:₹300/-

Both Ways:500/-

Foreign National Children(3-12 years)

One Way:₹150/-

Both Ways:₹250/-

Capacity

The cabins capacity can hold upto a maximum of 30 + 1 (Passengers + Operators) people.

Facilities Available

Parking area is also provided for the visitors.



Guwahati Main City Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 70 cars and 80 bikes.

Dol Govinda Mandir Ropeway Parking has a capacity of parking for 100 cars and 80 bikes

Public convenience area in both the stations are available. One can sit and relax after purchasing the tickets while waiting for your turn. It is very clean and systematic, the bathrooms are clean too.

Address

Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority

3rd Floor, STATFED Building

G.M.C.H. Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781005

Contact no.

0361-2529824, 2529650 (O)



E-mail: [email protected]



Email-id for complains & grievances:- [email protected]

