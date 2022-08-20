Guwahati remains partly cloudy with spells of rain and thundershowers.

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, forecasted that the weather for Guwahati and its surroundings for the next 24 hours is likely to remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is most likely to remain between 37 °C and 28°C in the region.

According to RMC, "Moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh."

The Centre has also issued certain warnings for these NE regions which are as follows:

1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The detailed weather forecast for the day is as follows:















