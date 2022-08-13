Guwahati remains partly cloudy; NE to experience moderate rain

Guwahati, Aug 13: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the local forecast for the city and its neighbourhood is likely to be partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are set to remain between 37°C and 27°C in the region.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. The day temperature is very likely to be above normal by 4-5 °C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

RMC has also issued a warning that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. There are also chances of heavy rain in places like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast for different parts of the region are as follows:







