Guwahati remains partly cloudy, light to moderate rain in parts of NE

Guwahati, Aug 24: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35 °C and 26 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura; while moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam & Meghalaya and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.

The Centre has published certain warnings which are as follows:

1)Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

