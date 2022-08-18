Guwahati remains cloudy today while light rain to occur in parts of NE

Guwahati, Aug 18: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34 °C and 26 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that light moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. While, Arunachal Pradesh is to experience very light rain at a few places.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, a warning has been issued that, thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The details of the weather forecast for the different regions of North-East are as follows:











