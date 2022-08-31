84 years of service to the nation
Article

Guwahati remains cloudy today, moderate rain in NE

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati remains cloudy today, moderate rain in NE
Guwahati, Aug 31: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33 °C and 26°C, respectively.

According to RMC, North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:





The Assam Tribune


