84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Guwahati continues to remain cloudy, NE experiences rainfall today

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati continues to remain cloudy, NE experiences rainfall today
X

Representational Image | PTI Photo

Guwahati, Sep 4: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 31 °C and 26°C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati continues to remain cloudy, NE experiences rainfall today

Guwahati, Sep 4: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 31 °C and 26°C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X