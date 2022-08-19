Government blood banks: Full list of blood banks in Assam

Guwahati: Blood banks play a vital role in patient care. Blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating and storing blood. As per World Health Organisations (WHO), of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16% of the world's population. In low-income countries, up to 54 % of blood transfusions are given to children under 5 years of age; whereas in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years of age, accounting for up to 76% of all transfusions.

Blood transfusion is essential to save human lives and it also improves health. However, many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood, which at times become fatal. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country's national health care policy and infrastructure.

Below is the list of Government blood banks available in Assam:

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital Blood Bank,

F.A.A. Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta (SDLBB1805001213532)

Address: Barpeta Hospital Jania Road, Joti Gaon, Assam 781301.

Contact no: 03665252140

Website: https://www.faamcassam.co.in/

Bongaigaon Civil Hospital



Bongaigaon Civil Hospital is the largest government hospital in the district. Bongaigaon Civil Hospital (SDLBB1804000406007)

Address: High Way, SH 2, Maj Gaon, Bongaigaon, Assam 783380, India

Contact no. 6901787111, 03664-228940

Silchar Medical College Hospital

The Silchar Medical College & Hospital remains the only referral hospital in the southern part of Assam and so, is the sole custodian of health care system of the entire Barak Valley. Silchar Medical College & Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1821000006572)

Address: Silchar Medical College, Ghungoor, Silchar 788014, Assam, India

Contact no: 03842-234196

Website: http://smcassam.gov.in/

Mangaldoi Civil Hospital



Mangaldoi Civil Hospital is one of the best general hospital in Darrang. Mangaldoi Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1808000714048)

Address: Civil Hospital Road, Opp Gnb Indoor Stadium, Ward no-I Mangaldai, Mangaldoi Pt, Darrang, Assam 784125

Contact no: 3713222784

Dhemaji Civil Hospital

Dhemaji Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1813009113531)

Address: Dhemaji Civil Hospital Road, Lachit Nagar, Vill-lachit Nagar, P. O-Khubalia, Dhemaji, Assam 787057.

Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh

Assam Medical College Hospital is a public medical school and hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was the first medical college in Assam and whole Northeastern India. Assam Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1815000306571)

Address: Barbari, Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Website: https://amch.edu.in/





Goalpara Civil Hospital



Goalpara Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1803000213530)

Address: Goalpara Civil Hospital, National Hwy 37, Bhalukdubi, Assam 783121

Contact no. 03663240337

Golaghat, K K Civil Hospital (SDLBB1818000114039)

Address: Abita Building, 1st floor, Golaghat Near stataion Rd , Golaghai town, Golaghat, Assam, 785621

Contact no. 00377 428 0042

Jorhat Medical College Hospital

Jorhat Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1817000314303) BSCU

Address: Kushal Konwar Path, Barbheta, Jorhat, Assam 785001

Contact no. 0376 237 0107







Guwahati Medical College Hospital

Guwahati Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1806000006570) BSCU

Address: Narakachal

NARAKASUR HILL TOP, BHANGAGARH,

PO Indrapur, Guwahati (District Guwahati)

Assam, India - 781032

Contact no: +91-361-2460014, 2130236, 2529457, 2469169, 2341323, 2546129, 2132751, 2134538, 2237262, 2261605

Website: http://www.gmchassam.nic.in/

Diphu Civil Hospital



Diphu Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1819000205868)

Address: Baghmari, Diphu, Dist: Karbi Anglong,

State: Assam, Pin-782462, India.

Contact no. 0367127228 / 9435144372

Website: https://dmcassam.in/

Karimganj Civil Hospital (SDLBB1822000214049)



Address: H.O. Karimganj Assam 788710

Contact no. 03843 263 200

Kokrajhar Civil Hospital (SDLBB1801000206910)

Address: Bagansali, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370

Contact no. 03669 220 305

North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital

North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1812000214304)

Address: Chowkham, North Lakhimpur HO-787001

Contact no. 03752 242 240

Marigaon Civil Hospital

Marigaon Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1809000220718)

Address: Ward Number 7, Rajagaon, Assam 782105

Contact no. 9435164405

Nagaon B.P. Civil Hospital

Blood Bank (SDLBB1810000405737)

Address: National Highway 36, Nagaon - Lumding Road, Haibargaon, Daccapatty, Nagaon, Assam 782001, India

Contact no. +91 3672 233 931

Sibsagar Civil Hospital

Blood Bank (SDLBB1816000314046)

Address: Joysagar, Rupahi Pathar, Sivasagar, Assam, India, 785665

Contact no. 03772-222-305

Kanaklata Civil Hospital

Kanaklata Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1811000514302)

Address: Main Road, Tezpur - 784001

Contact no: 03712 252999, 03712 220033

Tinisukia Civil Hospital

Tinisukia Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1814000214049)

Address: Bordoloi Nagar, Tinsukia - 786125 (In Sector 1)

Contact no. 0374 2308343

Website: http://www.tinsukiacivilhospital.in/