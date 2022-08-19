Government blood banks: Full list of blood banks in Assam

Guwahati: Blood banks play a vital role in patient care. Blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating and storing blood. As per World Health Organisations (WHO), of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16% of the world's population. In low-income countries, up to 54 % of blood transfusions are given to children under 5 years of age; whereas in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years of age, accounting for up to 76% of all transfusions.
Blood transfusion is essential to save human lives and it also improves health. However, many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood, which at times become fatal. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country's national health care policy and infrastructure.
Below is the list of Government blood banks available in Assam:
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital Blood Bank,
F.A.A. Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta (SDLBB1805001213532)
Address: Barpeta Hospital Jania Road, Joti Gaon, Assam 781301.
Contact no: 03665252140
Website: https://www.faamcassam.co.in/
Bongaigaon Civil Hospital
Bongaigaon Civil Hospital is the largest government hospital in the district. Bongaigaon Civil Hospital (SDLBB1804000406007)
Address: High Way, SH 2, Maj Gaon, Bongaigaon, Assam 783380, India
Contact no. 6901787111, 03664-228940
Silchar Medical College Hospital
The Silchar Medical College & Hospital remains the only referral hospital in the southern part of Assam and so, is the sole custodian of health care system of the entire Barak Valley. Silchar Medical College & Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1821000006572)
Address: Silchar Medical College, Ghungoor, Silchar 788014, Assam, India
Contact no: 03842-234196
Website: http://smcassam.gov.in/
Mangaldoi Civil Hospital
Mangaldoi Civil Hospital is one of the best general hospital in Darrang. Mangaldoi Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1808000714048)
Address: Civil Hospital Road, Opp Gnb Indoor Stadium, Ward no-I Mangaldai, Mangaldoi Pt, Darrang, Assam 784125
Contact no: 3713222784
Dhemaji Civil Hospital
Dhemaji Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1813009113531)
Address: Dhemaji Civil Hospital Road, Lachit Nagar, Vill-lachit Nagar, P. O-Khubalia, Dhemaji, Assam 787057.
Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh
Assam Medical College Hospital is a public medical school and hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was the first medical college in Assam and whole Northeastern India. Assam Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1815000306571)
Address: Barbari, Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Website: https://amch.edu.in/
Goalpara Civil Hospital
Goalpara Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1803000213530)
Address: Goalpara Civil Hospital, National Hwy 37, Bhalukdubi, Assam 783121
Contact no. 03663240337
Golaghat, K K Civil Hospital (SDLBB1818000114039)
Address: Abita Building, 1st floor, Golaghat Near stataion Rd , Golaghai town, Golaghat, Assam, 785621
Contact no. 00377 428 0042
Jorhat Medical College Hospital
Jorhat Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1817000314303) BSCU
Address: Kushal Konwar Path, Barbheta, Jorhat, Assam 785001
Contact no. 0376 237 0107
Guwahati Medical College Hospital
Guwahati Medical College Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1806000006570) BSCU
Address: Narakachal
NARAKASUR HILL TOP, BHANGAGARH,
PO Indrapur, Guwahati (District Guwahati)
Assam, India - 781032
Contact no: +91-361-2460014, 2130236, 2529457, 2469169, 2341323, 2546129, 2132751, 2134538, 2237262, 2261605
Website: http://www.gmchassam.nic.in/
Diphu Civil Hospital
Diphu Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1819000205868)
Address: Baghmari, Diphu, Dist: Karbi Anglong,
State: Assam, Pin-782462, India.
Contact no. 0367127228 / 9435144372
Website: https://dmcassam.in/
Karimganj Civil Hospital (SDLBB1822000214049)
Address: H.O. Karimganj Assam 788710
Contact no. 03843 263 200
Kokrajhar Civil Hospital (SDLBB1801000206910)
Address: Bagansali, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370
Contact no. 03669 220 305
North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital
North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1812000214304)
Address: Chowkham, North Lakhimpur HO-787001
Contact no. 03752 242 240
Marigaon Civil Hospital
Marigaon Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1809000220718)
Address: Ward Number 7, Rajagaon, Assam 782105
Contact no. 9435164405
Nagaon B.P. Civil Hospital
Blood Bank (SDLBB1810000405737)
Address: National Highway 36, Nagaon - Lumding Road, Haibargaon, Daccapatty, Nagaon, Assam 782001, India
Contact no. +91 3672 233 931
Sibsagar Civil Hospital
Blood Bank (SDLBB1816000314046)
Address: Joysagar, Rupahi Pathar, Sivasagar, Assam, India, 785665
Contact no. 03772-222-305
Kanaklata Civil Hospital
Kanaklata Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1811000514302)
Address: Main Road, Tezpur - 784001
Contact no: 03712 252999, 03712 220033
Tinisukia Civil Hospital
Tinisukia Civil Hospital Blood Bank (SDLBB1814000214049)
Address: Bordoloi Nagar, Tinsukia - 786125 (In Sector 1)
Contact no. 0374 2308343
Website: http://www.tinsukiacivilhospital.in/
