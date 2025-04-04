Go Global, Start Local: Study Abroad Fair Hits Guwahati

Global Reach Guwahati will host its Sixth edition Study Abroad Exhibition on the 27th April, 2025 (Sunday) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Novotel Guwahati, GS Road. This event is designed to help students and parents explore exciting opportunities for International Education prospects, offering invaluable insights and guidance for those eager to pursue overseas education.

The exhibition will feature esteemed Universities from Singapore, Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Dubai and various European nations, all showcased to highlight the exceptional educational opportunities available to students and parents.









Esteemed senior representatives from the participating universities will be present to engage in personalized, one-on-one counseling with parents and students, addressing a wide range of topics including the application process, scholarship opportunities, accommodation options and prospects for part-time employment.

More than 50,000 students have been placed in esteemed universities across more than 18 countries and more than 5 lakh students have received counseling from Global Reach during the previous 33 years.









Since its establishment in 2005, the Guwahati Branch Office over the course of 19 years played a pivotal role in enabling over 1,000 students to realize their aspirations of pursuing International Education. Notably, three out of every four students from Northeast India who embark on overseas studies have benefited from the comprehensive support and guidance offered by Global Reach’s exceptional services.

















Over 1100 universities in the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, Thailand, France, Malaysia, Malta and Mauritius are represented by Global Reach and students applying to these universities can use their services for free.









The exhibition will be open from 11 AM to 5 PM. Entry to the Exhibition is free of cost. For any further details, contact 9864153811 / 9101290237