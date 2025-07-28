Global Reach Guwahati Shines Bright: 20 Years of Shaping Global Futures

Global Reach, a trusted name in overseas education, proudly celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Guwahati branch — a milestone that highlights two decades of dedicated service to the students of North East India.

Since its inception in 2005, Global Reach Guwahati has played a transformative role in the region, helping over a thousand students gain admission to prestigious universities across the globe.

Recognized as the pioneer of international education consulting in North East India, the Guwahati branch has consistently championed quality guidance, ethical counselling, and a student-first approach. Its contribution to empowering young minds to pursue global opportunities has made it a cornerstone for aspirants across Assam and neighbouring states.

















To commemorate this remarkable journey, Global Reach Guwahati is hosting a special interactive session titled:

“Studying & Working Abroad and Insights to Careers of the Future” with

Mr. Aniruddha Das (Asia Pacific Regional Head of Brookfield PSG, MBA from Wharton School of Business, MS from Drexel University, BE from NIT Karnataka)

📅 Saturday, 2nd August 2025

🕓 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 Novotel Guwahati

The event is open to students, parents, and professionals eager to explore emerging career trends and global study pathways.

Call Today to book your slots: 9864153811 / 8100992073 (Only 20 Limited Seat)





