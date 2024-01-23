Getaways You Can’t Resist – Uncover Luxurious And Unique Accommodation Around The World

Journeying around the globe will take you into scenic landscapes, beautiful heritage spots, fabulous shopping malls and other places where you can experience adventure such as rock climbing, jet skiing, ice skating on a frozen lake etc. As you photograph yourself on each of such trips, what you would need the most to be your best in such travels is cozy and also luxurious accommodation.



Top Getaways To Book Into That Offer A Luxurious Accommodation When you want to travel across the globe, explore remote locations and enjoy culture or eco-tours, the right accommodation is what’s required to enhance your staying experience. Here is a look at top hotels from around the world with fantastic guest activities and facilities that you can consider booking during your stay: Hacienda Hotel Vira Vira – A beautiful getaway, located in Lake District, Southern Chile it offers rooms, and suites with luxurious ambiance and the latest guest comforts and lovely views from their windows. Its exterior resembles that of a Swiss chalet while on the inside you can find stunning interiors and its entire beauty is enhanced by the volcano backdrop. You can also take up activities like horse riding, skiing, fishing and canoeing. Enjoy its garden, private beach area, BBQ facilities and restaurant where you can taste delicious local food.

Amangiri Resort - Nothing can come close to the opulence of Utah’s Amangiri Resort. Its location is quite surprising as it lies right in the middle of the desert inside a 600-acre sanctuary. You can opt for a room, suite, or a tented pavilion that’s surrounded by red rocks and canyons. Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon are in close proximity. Soothing exercise sessions right in the middle of the desert and spa treatment according to your needs are the specialty here. You can also take a plunge in its enormous swimming pool for a relaxing swim.





Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org





The Fogo Island Inn – It is located on an island close to Newfoundland, Canada, and is a majestic hotel that fascinates you with its bare exterior architecture but amazingly beautiful interiors. Choose between well-appointed guest rooms, and suites that have ceiling-to-floor windows that bring ocean sounds into your space. There are lots of activities to choose from during your stay like pottery making, fat bike exploration, bushcraft, snowmobiling, jam making, wildlife watching and much more. Key facilities that you must not miss are the cinema, fitness room, and rooftop sauna.



Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort – Located in Thailand, with the rolling hills as a backdrop, it is a one-of-a-kind resort with the latest guest luxuries. When you wake up in the morning just look through the window and see the exotic Sirinath National Park from spacious rooms with a private balcony and luxurious bathrooms with a bathtub. Some of the facilities that you must experience are its spa, and fitness center with the latest facilities. Not only can you enjoy Thai dinners, but this hotel also has a South American restaurant where you can taste spicy food from that part of the world.



Ananda Resort – Situated in the Himalayas, it is a beautiful spa with the ambience seen in old palaces, where you can find your health rejuvenating with its many wellness treatments and detoxification methods. It lies close to the majestic Ganges River Valley surrounded by majestic Sal forests. The rooms are spacious offering fantastic views of the Himalayan surroundings and also include walk-in closets and modern baths. You can open a door leading to a large balcony that offers a beautiful view, a setting perfect for a private meal. Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org





The Resort at Paws Up, Montana – It is an exquisite place situated in the wilderness and inside a 37,000-acre ranch! In the interiors, you can see animal skin rugs and pictures of cowboys. It’s the perfect place to come and spend time with your family, experiencing the outdoors like never before. You can opt for camping and other outdoorsy activities like fly fishing, backcountry tours, cattle drives, bicycle tours, picnic lunches etc. opt to stay in a treehouse, else safari-style tents, or perhaps luxury homes. The staff's first-class personalized services are outstanding, making you feel wonderful right away.



Four Seasons Bora Bora - Here you can enjoy luxurious one or two-bedroom villa accommodations, and lovely bungalows, and also take photos of the stunning Mount Ore Manu. There are lovely panorama views from each villa or bungalow here. Inside you are treated to opulent interiors that showcase wood furniture and high ceilings.. The relaxing ambience inside will make you feel quite relaxed. Enjoy eating in its alfresco dining area which overlooks the lagoon. In the spa, you can enjoy the latest treatments for reducing stress. Take a dip in the private plunge pool, or else walk over to the beach to enjoy the waters and views.



Grand Hotel Tremezzo – It offers a fantastic staying experience in its huge, spacious rooms from where you can catch views of Lake Como. Very close by is Villa Carlotta and also its lovely botanical garden. Experience the wonderful treatments at the spa and make use of the sauna or Jacuzzi for some relaxation. There is also a gym and tennis court where sports lovers can stand time. You can enjoy different types of cuisines in its many restaurants and also take a swim in three swimming pools!

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org





Lion Sands Game Reserve – It is located in South Africa and offers the opportunity to take up thrilling safaris in the Sabi Sand. It is a private reserve, one from which you can easily view the Sabie River. Accommodation is in the form of luxury lodges which have the latest guest facilities. You can see so many wild animals from your room through the window. Enjoy treatments at the spa and also look into the large swimming pool here in the evening. When traveling globally, you are bound to miss certain comforts that are so easily available at home. Don’t worry! Check out these fabulous hotels which offer various guest comforts, are located in remote places, and come with modern amenities like spa treatments and adventure opportunities. You can book such fabulous hotels to make your stay wonderful and memorable. With the latest facilities at your disposal, you can enjoy fine dining, take up spa treatment, and undergo different outdoor experiences which will enrich your stay and add vitality to the sightseeing that you will undertake in that remote location.





