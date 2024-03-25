Gaurav Gogoi pledges to raise issues of tea garden workers in parliament

Guwahati, March 25: Congress candidate from Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, embarked on a visit to the tea garden areas, aiming to connect with the tea tribes and understand their concerns.

Engaging with the tea garden workers, Gogoi emphasised issues pertaining to access to clean drinking water, lack of ATMs, and healthcare facilities in the garden areas. Promising to be a vocal advocate for their rights, Gogoi affirmed his commitment to raising their issues in parliamentary deliberations.

In response to queries regarding the recent resignation of Congress leader Bharat Narah, Gogoi urged the party's leadership to engage in dialogue with Narah and attempt to reintegrate him into the party fold.

Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, will be contesting against BJP MP Tapan Gogoi from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.







