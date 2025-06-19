Future-Ready Mahindra BE 6 or Value-Driven Maruti Fronx — Which SUV Matches Your Style?

Do you have a knack for SUVs? Does the spaciousness, adventurous appeal, and commanding presence suit your taste? Then, the BE 6 from Mahindra and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are two contenders that you can consider. Both cars stand out with their distinct appearance and powertrain choices. The Mahindra BE 6 has a futuristic design language and is a well-equipped EV. The Fronx comes with a sporty design and petrol and CNG fuel choices. But it's much more than that. Let’s take a closer look at both the SUVs in terms of features and specifications to see which one matches your style.

The Style Factor: Futuristic vs Sporty

The first and most noticeable difference between the two SUVs is in their appearance. The BE 6 is bold and fierce, with a sporty profile and sculpted surfaces. Its aerodynamic features highlight its performance and agility. Its Inglo-electric origin architecture combines Indian spirit with global standards. It gets Bi-LED projector headlamps, an Illuminated logo, sequential turn indicators, and a Centre tail lamp with animations as its standout elements.

On the contrary, the Maruti Fronx redefines sportiness. It has a bold front fascia with muscular shoulder lines and a Sweeping, Connected RCL. The NEXWave grille & striking front fascia, geometric precision-cut alloy wheels, NEXTre’ full LED connected DRL, and NEXTre’ LED DRLs speak of its youthful appeal. Its aerodynamic design reflects its performance.

Powertrain & Mileage: EV vs ICE

The next distinguishing element is the powertrain. The Mahindra BE 6 comes with a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack option. The 54 kWh battery offers a power of 228 bhp and a torque of 380 Nm. It offers a range of 557 km. The 79 kWh battery provides a 683 km range and offers a power and torque of 282 bhp and 380 Nm, respectively. Both Lithium-ion batteries are mated to a single-speed automatic gearbox.

The Fronx is an ICE car with petrol and CNG choices. The 1197 cc, 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine delivers an impressive power of 88.50bhp@6000rpm and torque of 113Nm@4400rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and offers a mileage of 21.79 km/l. When mated to the 5-speed automatic gearbox, the Fronx offers 22.89 km/l mileage. The CNG variant offers a power of 76.43bhp@6000rpm and a torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm. The mileage offered is 28.51 km/kg. The CNG variant only gets a manual transmission.

Both cars offer excellent performance and ride quality. The BE 6 is well-suited if you are planning to shift to an eco-friendly commute that is comfortable and cost-effective. If you prefer the classic driveability of petrol engines or want to experience the affordability and extensive mileage benefits that CNG offers, then the Fronx is a better choice.

Features: Comfort & Technology Explored

The Mahindra BE 6 is equipped with advanced comfort and entertainment amenities. Some of its stand-out features include:

● 12.3-inch Dual super screens

● CapTouch switches

● Electrically deployed front door handles

● Dolby Atmos

● Harman Kardon 16-speaker immersive audio

● Wireless Android Auto & CarPlay

● Wireless charging

● Fun&Work (entertainment + work suite) 60+ In-built OTT, social media, news, shopping apps

● In-car experience using your own device (BYOD) – via Me4U app

● Superfast 5G in-vehicle connectivity

● Built in Amazon Alexa & Chat GPT

● EyeDentity (driver & occupant monitoring)

● Vision X (augmented reality HUD)

● Auto AC

● Driver seat with memory and welcome retract





The Fronx also comes with high-end tech features that ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Its top features are listed below:

● 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

● ARKAMYS Premium sound system

● Wireless Android Auto & CarPlay

● Wireless Smart Device Charge

● Automatic Climate Control

● Rear AC Vents

● Fast USB Charging Sockets

● Front Footwell Illumination

● SUZUKI CONNECT connected car tech

The BE 6 is a promising choice for those who prefer high-tech cars. The Fronx, on the other hand, is ideal for car owners who are focused on simple features.

The Budget Factor

The Mahindra BE 6 has five variants and a price range of ₹ 21.16 L to ₹ 29.61 L (on-road price in Delhi). While the price seems to be on the higher end, considering the features and average EV pricing, the BE 6 offers a good deal.

The Maruti Fronx comes at an affordable price range of ₹ 8.48 L to ₹ 14.50 L (on-road price Delhi). With 14 variants, it ensures there is a Fronx for different budgets. What's more, if you plan on buying the Fronx in June from ACKO Drive, you can avail yourself of a further discount of ₹ 1 lakh.

Conclusion

Both the BE 6 and the Fronx are excellent vehicle choices. However, they cater to very different customer bases. If you want a futuristic car with an electric powertrain and modern features, then the BE 6 is the car for you. If you like a more sporty and everyday ICE car that is affordable and feature-rich, then choose the Maruti Fronx. Always consider your lifestyle and budget needs to make the right pick.

Disclaimer:

The discounts and promotional offers mentioned in this blog are valid only for June 2025. All price reductions are subject to vehicle availability and stock levels on the ACKO Drive platform. Offers may vary by location and are applicable only while stocks last. ACKO Drive reserves the right to modify or discontinue these offers without prior notice. For the most current pricing and availability, please visit the ACKO Drive website. Terms and conditions apply.

(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)