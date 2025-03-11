From Royal Global University to Global Trade: The Inspiring Journey of Quasarr LTD’s Managing Director

When Brijesh Deb stepped onto the campus of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) in 2019, few could have foreseen how his passion for strategic thinking and global connectivity would ultimately shape his professional destiny. Today, as the Managing Director of Quasarr LTD in the United Kingdom, he stands at the forefront of export and import management—empowering businesses worldwide to achieve seamless, efficient international trade. His story is one of curiosity, innovation, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Discovering a World of Possibilities at RGU

Brijesh’s academic pursuit began in the Applied Psychology program under the Royal School of Behavioral & Allied Sciences (RSBAS) at RGU. From the outset, he immersed himself in a curriculum designed to spark critical thinking and real-world application. Lectures often transcended textbooks, focusing on the psychological principles behind communication, leadership, and decision-making—elements that would later prove invaluable in global trade and business management.

“My years at RGU were transformative,” Brijesh recalls. “The university’s practical learning methods, interdisciplinary projects, and the friendships I formed—especially with Sudeepa, Sneha, Ritika, Ananya, and Juktashree—shaped not only my academic journey but my entire approach to entrepreneurship.”

He credits the faculty and administration for fostering an environment of strategic planning and career clarity, noting how professors served as both educators and mentors. This supportive framework encouraged him to set bold career goals and to view challenges as opportunities for innovation.

The Genesis of Quasarr LTD

After graduating in 2022, Brijesh Deb turned his focus to Quasarr LTD, headquartered at 46 Mascot Square, Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom. This private limited company specializes in offering consultancy services for businesses seeking to optimize their export and import activities. Quasarr LTD operates under the SIC 46190 classification, acting as an agent for a wide array of goods and ensuring clients meet the highest standards of international trade compliance.

















“Our mission at Quasarr LTD is to elevate global trade excellence,” Brijesh Deb explains. “We want to help businesses navigate the complexities of international logistics, providing personalized solutions that streamline import and export processes.”

From strategic consultations to hands-on logistics planning, Quasarr LTD’s approach is grounded in efficiency, transparency, and a commitment to fostering robust global connections.

A Transformative Journey at RGU

Reflecting on his university days, Brijesh Deb highlights several key milestones that shaped his entrepreneurial mindset: Collaborative Research Initiatives, Event Organization and Leadership, and Workshops and Seminars. Frequent participation in skill-building sessions further honed his technical, analytical, and leadership abilities, instilling the confidence needed to lead teams in high-pressure business settings.

These experiences, coupled with RGU’s state-of-the-art facilities and dynamic student community, provided Brijesh Deb with a 360-degree educational experience. He emphasizes that RGU’s ecosystem—which included mentorship programs, industry visits, and robust networking events—played a vital role in shaping his entrepreneurial ambitions.

The RGU Edge: Academic Excellence Meets Innovation

What truly set RGU apart, according to Brijesh Deb, was its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. The university’s forward-thinking curriculum seamlessly bridged theoretical learning with real-world application, encouraging students to question, analyze, and invent.

“RGU’s environment pushed me beyond traditional boundaries,” he notes. “I learned to merge psychological insights with business acumen, which has been pivotal in navigating the complexities of global trade.”

He also applauds RGU’s community engagement initiatives, which foster social responsibility and a spirit of entrepreneurship. These endeavors, he says, taught him that success is not just personal—it’s about contributing to a broader global ecosystem, whether through ethical trade practices or sustainable business solutions.

Quasarr LTD: Elevating Global Trade

Under Brijesh Deb’s leadership, Quasarr LTD has grown into a trusted partner for UK-based clients aiming to enhance their international trade operations. Whether it’s helping a small enterprise break into new global markets or refining the supply chain of a well-established corporation, Quasarr LTD exemplifies Brijesh Deb’s commitment to excellence—a commitment he traces back to his formative years at RGU.













Words of Wisdom for Future Innovators

For current and prospective students, Brijesh Deb offers a clear message:

“Success hinges on perseverance, adaptability, and lifelong learning. Don’t be afraid to explore non-traditional career paths—technology, entrepreneurship, digital commerce—because the world needs innovative minds. Always keep learning, stay open to collaboration, and build meaningful networks.”

He stresses the importance of embracing challenges as catalysts for transformation, urging students to combine vision and determination to create impactful solutions. Echoing one of his favorite adages, he reminds them, “If you feel lonely in solitude, you are in poor company.” For him, this quote underscores the importance of self-reflection and personal growth—values deeply ingrained during his time at RGU.

Looking Ahead

As Quasarr LTD continues to expand, Brijesh Deb remains grateful for the strong foundation laid by The Assam Royal Global University. He sees the university as a place that not only provided him with academic credentials but also shaped his worldview—encouraging him to think globally and act responsibly.

“RGU’s contribution to my life and career is immeasurable,” he says. “I look forward to giving back, perhaps through mentorship programs or collaborative projects that inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

From Guwahati to Essex, Brijesh Deb’s journey is a shining testament to how a nurturing academic environment, coupled with personal grit and a passion for innovation, can propel one to global leadership. As he continues to champion excellence in international trade, his story serves as a powerful inspiration for anyone dreaming of turning classroom learnings into world-changing achievements.