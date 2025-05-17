From Humble Beginnings to Runway Success: InStyle Talks' Journey to East India Fashion Week

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 17: In the vibrant world of Indian fashion, stories of passion and perseverance often shine the brightest. One such narrative belongs to Instyle Talks, a brand that has grown from a modest launch in 2024 to participating in the East India Fashion Week Season Six held on May 3, 2025, at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati.

Founded by Monalee, Instyle Talks began with a focus on Assam handloom fabrics and Khadi. What started as a tribute to traditional craftsmanship has now developed into a brand gaining recognition on regional runways.

The brand presented its collection "The Xophura Collective—Corporate Style" at the East India Fashion Week. The showcase featured summer's primary color—white—complemented by accent hues that embodied the brand's approach to design.

A talented lineup of runway models, including Careenica Misra, Pihu Dey, Madhu Baruah, Simakshi Baishya, Udisee Borgohain, Debika Rani, Cimon Sharma, and Nikita Kotoky, brought the collection to life with poise and grace. The evening reached its pinnacle when showstopper Debojit Bhattacharyya—Rubaru Mr. India 2017 and Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee 2021—commanded the runway in a formal three-piece suit, captivating the audience with his charismatic presence and winning smile.

Behind the scenes, choreographer Sanju Ray orchestrated the seamless flow of the presentation, while photographer Unique Borah captured the memorable moments that will undoubtedly feature in InStyle Talks' growing portfolio.

For Monalee, this victory is merely the first step. With a keen fashion market sense, she is convinced that Mumbai's cosmopolitan lifestyle will welcome Instyle Talks' collections with open arms. Such optimism has gone into sharpening her aggressive plans to take the brand forward, including a national-level fashion show by the end of the year and an outlet opening of "Boutique Instyle" in Alibaug.

Perhaps most strikingly, InStyle Talks has already started making global inroads, with a presence at the World Expo Japan, where its subtle sophistication has impressed international fashion lovers.

Within a year of its launch, InStyle Talks has proven the worth of preserving cultural heritage in fashion. By emphasizing Assam's handloom culture and Khadi—fashion representing sustainability and artisanal skills—the brand has placed itself between tradition and fashion forward.

As InStyle Talks continues to develop, it stands as an example of what can be achieved when creative vision meets cultural roots. From its beginnings to the East India Fashion Week showcase, this brand's journey illustrates how dedication to indigenous textiles can create meaningful contributions to the fashion landscape.













(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)























