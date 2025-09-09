Finland International School opens Guwahati campus, brings Finnish pedagogy to Northeast

Guwahati, Sept 9: Finland International School, globally recognized for its award-winning Finnish education model, has announced the opening of its Guwahati campus, marking the institution’s first venture into North East India.

The new school introduces a unique blend of the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum and Finland’s globally acclaimed pedagogy, consistently ranked among the world’s most effective and rewarding learning systems.

Nikke Keskinen, Founding Principal of Finland International Schools India, emphasized that the launch is about more than academics. “Education is not only about preparing for exams but about preparing for life.

The Finnish approach nurtures curiosity, creativity, and confidence, helping children discover their unique potential. By integrating this philosophy with the IGCSE curriculum here in Guwahati, we bring a model of schooling that is truly world-class, future-ready, and deeply human,” he said.

Juha Valta, Principal of the Guwahati campus, expressed excitement about leading the institution’s journey in Assam. “I am excited to start as the Principal at FIS Guwahati and to build a new team of experts with passion and common values. Our focus will be on student-centered learning and growth, ensuring that every child experiences education as a journey of discovery and joy,” he noted.

Unlike many international schools that import curricula without deeper support, FIS Guwahati will have Finnish experts and mentors stationed full-time on campus. They will directly lead classes, oversee academic delivery, and work alongside Indian teachers to integrate global best practices into everyday learning.

The Guwahati campus is designed with world-class infrastructure and a nurturing learning environment. Facilities include flexible learning spaces, activity-based classrooms, sports and wellness amenities, and integrated technology tools. Students will benefit from experiential learning, collaborative projects, and activities that emphasize creativity, problem-solving, and real-world skills over rote memorization.

With this expansion, Finland International School aims to empower the children of Assam and the North East to grow into confident global citizens while staying rooted in their community and culture.