Ferry Services in Assam: Fare, Timing, and Location of IWT

Guwahati, Aug 27: Assam, the land of "Red Rivers and Blue Hills", is primarily known for its sprawling tea gardens, dense wildlife, and rich topography, with lush greenery engulfing the mighty river Brahmaputra. The State rests in the bosom of the Brahmaputra, which flows down across the state, covering almost all parts of the region through its tributaries and distributaries.

Popularly known as "Luit", it originates from the eastern Himalayas in the Patkai mountain range and flows through Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts of Assam. The Brahmaputra is considered the lifeline of the region as it provides a source of living to the people of Assam through fishery, tourism, and inland water transport.

Inland water transport is a significant mode of transportation that has been in operation since 1958 in the region. The Government of Assam looks after the Inland Water Transport (IWT) services which connect some important regions of the State.

In order to avail the ferry service in Assam, one can find access to it through the following links and details below:

https://iwtdirectorate.assam.gov.in/

Contact no.

1800 889 4717

Email

[email protected]

Here are some details of a few major ferry services which are currently in operation in Assam.





● Nimati Ghat to Kamalabari Ferry Service.

Timing

7.00 AM to 4.00 PM

Price

Rs 15/- per head

Location

Nimati Ghat (Jorhat) to Kamalabari ghat ( Majuli )

● Dhubri to Fakiraganj



Timing

3:00 PM to 4:30 pm





Price



Rs 26/- per head

Location

Jogmaya river ghat





● Guwahati to North Guwahati.

Timing



7.30 AM to 7.40 PM

Price

Rs 20 /- per head.

Location

Kachari Ghat.

● Guwahati to Rajaduar Ghat.

Timing



7.30 AM to 7.45 PM

Price

Rs 20 /- per head

Location

Kachari ghat

● North Guwahati to Rajaduar Ghat.

Timing



8.00 AM to 8.00 PM

Price

Rs 20 /- per head

Location

North Guwahati Ghat

● Guwahati to Umananda Ghat.



Timing



6.30 AM to 4.00 PM

Price

Rs 20 /- per head

Location

Latasil, Uzan Bazar.