Ex- DGP calls for reforms in prisons at UNODC meet in Guwahati

It was a great privilege and pleasure to give the key note address in the Stakeholders Consultation on Prison and Custodial Health yesterday in Guwahati. Organised by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the consultation aims to bring together the stakeholders like Prison, Legal aid, police and civil society to explore critical gaps and opportunities in custodial settings.









While referring to our efforts during my tenure as DGP Assam, I advocated for official deployment of trained social work professionals to supervise a regime of support system in the prisons which are now overcrowded, with the problems of drug addiction, imprisonment without trial etc.









Same is the case in respect of State Shelter Homes and Children Homes where untrained civil service officers do "duty".









Physical and mental health issues are galore in all these institutions.









Officers and support staff need to be motivated not merely by the often repeated mantra of justice and human rights, which are important alright, but by showing them how humane orientation like counselling and mental health support can help in control of crime and reduction of stress in duty.