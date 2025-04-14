Everything You Need to Know About Indian Railway Ticket Reservation

New Delhi, Apr 14: Passengers planning to travel on Indian Railways trains must reserve seats in advance for various travel classes, except for general/unreserved coaches. Reserving railway tickets ensures that passengers can travel on the train and class of their choice, with seats or berths allotted in their name. This article provides all the information you need about railway reservations in India.

Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Ticket Reservation

Tatkal is a ticket booking system that allows passengers to book train tickets one day before the travel date by paying an additional fee. Premium Tatkal (PT) is a variation of Tatkal that follows dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. Passengers booking Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets should also check the Live Train Status on the day of travel to stay updated about any delays.

Tatkal tickets can be booked online and at PRS counters, while PT tickets can only be booked online.

Tatkal Booking Timings:

• AC classes: 10:00 am - 11:00 am

• Non-AC classes: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Advance Reservation Period (ARP)

For General Quota bookings, the ARP is 60 days before the travel date (excluding the date of travel). For Tatkal and Premium Tatkal, the ARP is one day before the travel date.

Special trains, such as mountain trains, may offer shorter ARP periods. Foreign tourists and NRIs can book tickets under the Foreign Tourist Quota up to 365 days in advance.

Reserved Classes of Travel

Reservations are available for all classes except General/unreserved coaches. The reserved coaches include:

• AC First Class

• AC 2 Tier

• AC 3 Tier

• AC Chair Car

• Executive Chair Car

• First Class

• Sleeper

• Second Seating

A confirmed reservation includes a seat and coach number, except for 1 AC, where seats are assigned after the chart is prepared.

Railway Reservation Quotas

Seats on Indian Railway trains are allocated based on various reservation quotas. Some quotas are open to all passengers, while others are reserved for specific groups.

• General Quota: Available to all passengers.

• Lower Berth Quota: Reserved for pregnant women and senior citizens (45+ years).

Auto Upgradation in Railway Reservation

The auto-upgradation scheme allows waitlisted passengers to be upgraded to a higher class at no extra cost, provided seats are available.

• You must opt for auto-upgradation when booking train tickets.

• Upgrades are only to a higher class.

For example, if you have a waitlisted sleeper ticket, you may be upgraded to 3 AC if available.

VIKALP Scheme in Railway Reservation

The VIKALP scheme allows waitlisted passengers to be allotted confirmed seats on alternative trains running on the same route.

• This option is dependent on seat availability and does not involve extra charges.

• Opt for VIKALP when booking train tickets.

Your boarding and destination stations may change to nearby alternatives under this scheme.

Railway Reservation for Foreigners

Foreigners and NRIs can use redRail to book tickets for 1 AC, 2 AC, and Executive classes.

• They can only book under the Foreign Tourist Quota.

• A registration fee of ₹100 plus GST and a service charge of ₹200 plus GST per booking applies.

• Payments can be made using international debit or credit cards.

Railway Reservation Rules

• For General Quota reservations, you can book up to 6 passengers per ticket. For Tatkal, only four passengers are allowed.

• Reservations are allowed until the first chart is prepared, usually 4 hours before the train’s departure.

• Certain trains allow reservations even after the first chart is prepared.

Abbreviations Used in Railway Reservation

Various abbreviations are used to indicate the status of your seat reservation:

• CNF (Confirmed): You have a confirmed booking and an allocated berth or seat.

• RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation): You have a berth but may need to share it with another passenger holding the same ticket status.

• GNWL (General Waitlist): No confirmed seat or berth; allotment depends on cancellations.

• TQWL/CKWL (Tatkal Waitlist): Booked under the Tatkal quota, but no confirmed seat. GNWL is prioritised over CKWL.

• RLWL (Remote Location Waitlist): Passengers boarding from intermediate stations.

• PQWL (Pooled Quota Waitlist): Shared waitlist for passengers boarding at intermediate stations.

• RSWL (Roadside Waitlist): Issued to passengers boarding from an en-route station.

• RLGN (Remote General Waiting List): RLWL turns into RLGN once the booking is made.

• RQWL (Request Waitlist): Assigned when the reservation does not fall under any other waitlist category.

• REGRET: The maximum reservation limit is exceeded; no further tickets can be booked.

Conclusion

Knowing how to use the Indian Railways ticket reservation system is essential for a seamless journey. Whether you're planning to book Tatkal tickets for last-minute travel plans or using the VIKALP scheme to find alternatives to travel, understanding the rules and regulations can significantly enhance your travel experience. For travellers who are unsure of their reservation status, PNR inquiry plays a crucial function.

If you Check PNR Status, you'll keep track of seating availability, any modifications in your reservation status or possible upgrade options. This information is updated in real-time, allowing the user to organisetheir trip efficiently, ensuring a pleasant journey. In addition, the numerous reservation quotas, such as foreign tourist Quota, can make it simpler for various travellers to book seats on the most popular routes.

Make reservations well in advance, especially during peak travel times, to avoid any last-minute issues. With the right information and tools available and efficient PNR request options, you will be able to get the most out of your journey on Indian Railways. Be safe!





