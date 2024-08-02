Empowered wheels: A woman's victory over adversity

Guwahati, Aug 2: Amidst the cacophony of car horns and the serpentine traffic jams in Guwahati, the tuk-tuk (or e-rickshaw) is adept at squeezing through the slightest of gaps. The preferred mode of transportation for many locals in their day-to-day lives is a cheap and efficient means to travel to all corners of the city. Over time, these noisy three-wheeled vehicles have also been a means of livelihood for many, including Moromi Begum, an e-rickshaw driver.

A mother of two, Moromi ferries passengers from one destination to another through the busy routes of Mathgharia, Anuradha and Hatigarh Chariali. Although many women on several routes across Guwahati have been running tuk-tuks, a sudden urge to see how they are breaking into the male-dominated rickshaw industry compelled us to strike up a conversation with Moromi.



Moromi happens to be the sole breadwinner of the family, and her journey is one of remarkable strength and determination. After the demise of her husband in 2008, Moromi initially started earning by opening a general store near her residence. However, fate had other plans, and she was forced to shut down the store. “I was left with no other option. For the well-being of my children, I decided to drive a tuk-tuk,” said Moromi, who has embraced the role of an e-rickshaw driver for the past two years.



However, life was not a piece of cake for Moromi. "Once, while ferrying passengers, I met with an unfortunate accident. I was bedridden for 2–3 months as I fractured my leg. But life has to go on. Moi’e Ghoror Purukh Ayetiya (Now I am the man of the house),” explained Moromi, who remained undeterred even during adversity.





AT Photo





On being asked how society looked up to her, Moromi narrated that some people were unhappy with her decision. On the other hand, some people encouraged her.

Unfazed by all the discouragement, her commitment and ability to navigate through life’s struggles have made Moromi an inspiring figure in her community, earning her the admiration and respect of many.



While speaking about her experience with the passengers, Moromi enlightened that the people maintain a cordial relationship and sometimes they even pay her extra tips. “The female passengers feel at ease when they see a female driver. Sometimes we also engage in interesting conversations,” added Moromi.



With her family’s support, particularly from her sister-in-law, who looks after the household when she is out earning, their story sends a powerful message about the capabilities of women. Despite the absence of men, two women have taken charge, ensuring that the family’s needs are met and proving that women can successfully fulfil roles traditionally associated with men.



There are still many more Moromis out there who are struggling to earn a livelihood. If given a chance, they would strive in their roles both inside and outside of their house, inspiring many women to earn for themselves as well as their families.

