'Ekaki' Assamese short film to be screened on Aug 10 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 4: Ahead of the special screening of the much-acclaimed Assamese short film Ekaki, a press meet was held at the Gauhati Press Club on August 4, 2025, at 1 PM .

Present at the event were the film’s director Rupam Jyoti Malakar, veteran actor Chetana Das, cinematographer Parikhit Das, art director Pinku Das, and Prabir Kumar Talukdar—all of whom shared the stage during the interaction.

Rupam Jyoti Malakar began by explaining the meaning of the film’s title, Ekaki, which translates to “unaccompanied” or “solitary.”

He shared that he has been creating short films for the past ten years, and the idea for Ekaki had been with him for over three years.

Calling the project a deeply personal one, he said it emerged from long periods of introspection and emotional reflection.

Veteran actor Chetana Das spoke candidly about the emotionally challenging period she faced during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She remarked that Ekaki resonated deeply with her, capturing emotions that often remain unspoken. Expressing her happiness at being part of a film helmed by a young and passionate team, she praised the sensitivity with which the subject was handled. She also urged audiences to watch the film and share their thoughts and feedback.

It is worth noting that Ekaki has already received accolades at several prestigious film festivals, including:

Jury Special Mention Award at the 1st NEFVTA Short Film Festival, 2022

Best Short Film at the Shimla Film Festival, 2023

Jury Appreciation Award at the Mumbai Indie-Film Festival, 2023

Best Actor (Female) at the Northeast International Documentary and Film Festival (NIDFF), 2024

Director Rupam Jyoti Malakar extended a warm invitation to press representatives, cultural journalists, and film critics to attend the special screening of Ekaki, scheduled for August 10, 2025, at Aideo Cinema Hall, Shilpgram, Guwahati.

For further information or interview requests, please contact: Prabir Kumar Talukdar – 7399502650 Rupam Jyoti Malakar – 9957722095