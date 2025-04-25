Egg Freezing: Debunking Myths, Best Time to Freeze & What It Really Costs

In the world of dating apps, career sprints, and wellness routines, there’s one topic that often gets pushed aside until it’s too late for fertility. While women today are smashing glass ceilings, delaying marriage, and prioritising self-growth, biology doesn’t hit pause.

While we keep talking about empowerment, true empowerment is all about having real choices about your future. And that’s where egg freezing enters the chat. Egg Freezing is more than just a medical procedure, it's an insurance for your dreams. Let us understand why.

The Science Gen Z Women Need to Know

Let’s start with the hard facts:

● A woman is born with 1-2 million eggs, but by 30, that number drops to around 100,000.

● Fertility declines rapidly after 35, but many women only consider motherhood in their late 30s.

● Egg quality matters even more than egg quantity and that quality starts dropping in the late 20s.

Despite this, fertility conversations are still shrouded in taboo. Egg freezing isn’t about “giving up” on natural conception, it's about owning your future.

Despite this, fertility conversations are still shrouded in taboo. Egg freezing isn’t about “giving up” on natural conception, it's about owning your future.

The Career Clock vs. The Biological Clock

Gen Z and millennial women are making bold career choices. From founders to CEOs to digital nomads, women are redefining success. But fertility? It doesn’t always align with LinkedIn milestones.

Imagine this:

● You’re finally getting promoted to a leadership role at 34. Do you hit pause and have a baby? Or do you keep growing?

● You’re building a startup. Investors don’t ask male founders about family plans, but you? That’s a different story.

● You’re traveling the world, dating freely, figuring out what love really means without the pressure of a ticking biological clock.

With egg freezing, the choice is no longer about now or never. It’s about now or later on your terms.

Dating in 2025: Why Women Are Taking Control

Let’s be real: dating in the modern world is a maze.

● More women are choosing to settle down later not because they can’t find love, but because they refuse to settle for less.

● The pressure to “find the right one” before 30? Outdated.

● Many women are breaking free from toxic relationships without worrying about “wasting time.”

Egg freezing isn’t about picking career over love. It’s about choosing both, on your own timeline.

“But Isn’t Egg Freezing Expensive?” Let’s Talk Costs vs. Payoff

One of the biggest myths around egg freezing is cost. Yes, it’s an investment but so is your future.

● A single IVF cycle later in life can cost significantly more than freezing eggs earlier.

● Fertility treatments under pressure (when you’re older) can be emotionally and physically demanding.

● Think of it like an insurance policy for your fertility. You hope you never need it, but if you do, you’ll be grateful.

Fertility chains like Birla Fertility & IVF provide egg freezing packages for as low as Rs. 1,666/- per month including rentals, which is less than your average eating out bill. Not just freezing, the package will also cover 5 years of preservation & storage costs making it transparent and affordable with no hidden surprises!

Additionally, many companies, from Google to Meta, are now offering fertility benefits, recognising the fact that a working woman’s reproductive choices shouldn’t limit professional growth.

Debunking Egg Freezing Myths

(Because Aunties and Internet Forums Are Not Doctors!)

Myth 1: Egg freezing guarantees pregnancy.

Reality: It increases your options, but success still depends on your overall health and reproductive history.

Myth 2: It’s only for women who have fertility issues.

Reality: The best time to freeze your eggs is when you don’t have fertility problems.

Myth 3: It’s a painful, invasive procedure.

Reality: The process is minimally invasive, with most women resuming work the same/next day.

Myth 4: You will need to take leaves at work to freeze your eggs.

Reality: It is a simple day care procedure for which you will not need to skip work days

Egg freezing isn’t a backup plan. It’s a strategic move like financial planning, but for fertility.

When Is the Right Time to Freeze Your Eggs?

Experts recommend freezing eggs before 35 for the best chances.

Here’s what you need to know:

● Under 30: Best time for freezing high-quality eggs with a high success rate.

● 30-35: Still a strong window, but the quality starts to dip.

● 35+: Still possible, but may need additional considerations.

Women worldwide are choosing egg freezing as part of their reproductive journey. Celebrities, CEOs, and everyday women are talking about it openly normalizing the conversation. From Alanis Morissette to Kourtney Kardashian, public figures have shared their journeys, making it clear: fertility is part of women’s wellness; it's about giving women real choices.

The Final Word: Your Life, Your Timeline

The future of fertility is no longer dictated by outdated timelines. The decision to have children shouldn’t be rushed or forced; it should be a choice you make, empowered with science. So, here’s the question every Gen Z and millennial woman should ask herself:

If I could give my future self the best chance at motherhood on my own terms why wouldn’t I?

Egg freezing isn’t just about fertility, it's about freedom. When cheap and affordable options for egg freezing exist, why not make the most of it. For more information, speak to a fertility specialist today. Your future self will thank you.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



