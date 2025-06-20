Dubai Emerges as a Top International Education Destination for Students from Guwahati

As the demand for quality international education continues to rise, Dubai is becoming the fastest growing preferred destination for students from Guwahati and the Northeast region. With its world-class universities, global curriculum options, Dubai offers a unique blend of academic excellence and international exposure.

📍 Why Choose Dubai?

1. Short flight from India giving you a safe, multicultural environment.

2. Globally ranked universities with British, American , Australian & European curriculums.

3. Affordable tuition and living costs and academic scholarships up to 50%

4. With Tax-free income and part-time work options.

5. Eligibility for the Golden Visa program.

6. Strong alumni network & internship opportunities with international brands

Dubai's higher education institutions are equipped with modern infrastructure, globally competitive faculty, and strong industry linkages. The city’s focus on innovation, safety, and student well-being makes it an ideal choice for Indian students and their families.

“Dubai offers students a chance to earn globally recognised degrees while staying closer to home,” says Rinjee Baruah (Senior Zonal Counselling Manager) from Global Reach, one of India’s leading overseas education consultancies. “With part-time work opportunities, access to international internships, and excellent post-study career options, Dubai opens doors to a bright and global future.”

For parents, Dubai’s secure, multicultural environment and student-friendly campuses provide peace of mind, while students benefit from real-world learning and global networking.

Global Reach, with its office in Guwahati, provides end-to-end assistance—from course selection and university applications to visa processing and pre-departure support. Interested students and parents are encouraged to connect with Global Reach to explore academic opportunities in Dubai and beyond.

