Downloading Ayushman Card: A Detailed Walkthrough

The Ayushman Bharat Card, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), provides eligible Indian families with health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. Downloading the Ayushman Card allows beneficiaries to access cashless treatment at empaneled hospitals.

This article outlines the step-by-step process for Ayushman Card Download based on the official procedure.

Prerequisites

Before starting, ensure you have:

● An Aadhaar Card, Family ID, PMJAY ID, or ration card.

● A registered mobile number for OTP verification.

● Internet access to visit the official portal.

Step-by-Step Process to Download Ayushman Card

1. Visit the Official Portal

● Open a web browser and go to beneficiary.nha.gov.in, the official PMJAY beneficiary portal.

● This portal is designed to help users check eligibility, access beneficiary details, and download the Ayushman Card.

2. Log In to the Portal

● On the homepage, locate and select the Beneficiary option.

● Enter your registered mobile number in the provided field.

● Click Verify to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile.

● Input the OTP and click Login to access the portal.

3. Search for Ayushman Card

● After logging in, you’ll need to search for your family’s details to locate the Ayushman Card.

● Select your State, Scheme (e.g., PMJAY), and District from the dropdown menus.

● Choose a search criterion from the available options:

○ Family ID

○ Aadhaar Number

○ Name and Location

○ PMJAY ID

● Enter the relevant details for the chosen criterion and click the Search icon.

4. View Family Details

● The portal will display a list of all family members associated with the entered details.

● Identify the member whose Ayushman Card you wish to download.

● Locate the Download icon next to the member’s name and click it.

5. Complete Aadhaar Authentication

● To proceed with the download, you must authenticate the member’s identity.

● Choose either Mobile Number or Aadhaar Number for authentication.

● Follow the prompts to complete the verification process (e.g., entering an OTP sent to the registered mobile number).

6. Download the Ayushman Card

● Once authenticated, the selected member’s Ayushman Card will appear on the screen in a Card View format.

● Review the details to ensure accuracy.

● Click the Download Ayushman Card button below the card preview.

● The card will be downloaded as a PDF file, containing the PM-JAY ID and a QR Code.

Post-Download Steps

● Save the File: Store the downloaded PDF on your device for easy access.

● Print the Card: Print a physical copy of the Ayushman Card to present at empaneled hospitals.

● Verify Details: Ensure the PM-JAY ID and QR Code are clearly visible, as these are required for availing cashless treatment.

Benefits of the Ayushman Card

● Cashless Treatment: Access free hospitalization and medical procedures up to ₹5 lakh annually at over 25,000 empaneled hospitals.

● Comprehensive Coverage: Includes surgeries, diagnostics, and follow-up care with no restrictions on family size or age.

● Portability: Use the card at any empaneled hospital across India.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

● Login Problems: Ensure the mobile number is registered and the OTP is entered correctly. Contact the helpline (14555) if issues persist.

● Not Found in Beneficiary List: Verify eligibility at a Common Service Centre (CSC) or through the PMJAY helpline.

● Download Fails: Check your internet connection and try again. Ensure the browser allows pop-ups for the portal.

● Hospital Rejects Card: Confirm the hospital is empaneled by checking the PMJAY website or calling the helpline.

Alternative Ways to Obtain the Card

● Common Service Centres (CSCs): Visit a nearby CSC with your Aadhaar or Family ID for assistance in downloading the card.

● Ayushman Bharat App: Download the app from the Google Play Store, log in, and follow similar steps to access the card.

● Helpline Support: Call 14555 or 1800-111-565 for guidance on the process or to resolve issues.

Conclusion

Downloading the Ayushman Card is a straightforward process through the official PMJAY beneficiary portal. By following the steps outlined above, eligible beneficiaries can secure their card and access free healthcare services. The card’s PM-JAY ID and QR Code are essential for availing benefits, so keep it safe and accessible. For any difficulties, leverage the helpline or CSC services to ensure you can fully utilize the Ayushman Bharat scheme’s benefits.

