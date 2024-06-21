Down town School ignites passion for science at "Jigyasa" exhibition

Guwahati, June 21: The down town School sparked a passion for science on the opening day of its "Jigyasa: A Quest to Know" Annual Science Exhibition. Students from grades 1–8 displayed their creativity with projects on topics such as the solar system, Pangea, and human evolution.

Esteemed Prof. Pranayee Datta (Gauhati University) joined the exploration. Students were impressed with interactive displays, models, and presentations. From climate change solutions to sustainable practices, "Jigyasa" highlighted the importance of scientific inquiry. The school looks forward to fostering innovation through future exhibitions.

The down town School is dedicated to providing a comprehensive education that nurtures the intellectual, social, and emotional development of its students. With a focus on academic excellence and community engagement, the down town School prepares students to become responsible, informed, and active members of society.