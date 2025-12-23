Don Bosco Batch of ’95 Celebrates 30th Reunion with Teachers, Music and Memories

The 30th Reunion of Don Bosco Batch of 95 took Place on 19 Th and 20th December, 2025.

The First Day Program was Held at Don Bosco School Premises. On Behalf of the Organising Committee, Mr Himajit Kumar Barman Welcomed the Teachers and the Participants who had Gathered from all over the World.

It was Followed by the School Anthem and Felicitation of all the Teachers. A Live Interaction between the Participants and Their Teachers also took Place.





The Second Day Program was held in the Picturesque Mystique Mayong Resort at Pabitora. The Program Started with a Shraddhanjali Ceremony of All the Departed Souls of 95 Batch.

It was Followed by a Musical evening where Batchmates gave live Performances .The Program ended with A Performance from the Popular Rock Band Euphoric Clamour, Led by Mr Farhad Hussain.