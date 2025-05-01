Discover Zone Niathu by The Park, Dimapur

Nestled in the vibrant landscapes of Nagaland, Zone Niathu by The Park, Chümoukedima offers a soulful blend of luxury, culture, adventure, and warm hospitality —a rare fusion that sets it apart.

Just a 15-minute drive from Dimapur Airport and conveniently located along Asian Highway 1, this modern retreat is more than just a resort—it’s an immersive experience crafted for the curious traveler and modern explorer.

Whether you're here to uncover Nagaland’s hidden gems, network with fellow professionals, or simply unwind in nature’s embrace, Zone Niathu by The Park is your ideal getaway—where comfort meets culture, and every stay tells a story.

Discover More Than Just a Stay

At Zone Niathu, every detail is thoughtfully curated to offer exceptional value—combining wallet-friendly pricing and warm hospitality with luxurious touches and one-of-a-kind experiences. It’s where great value meets grand living.

The hotel features 59 elegantly designed rooms, including the ultra-luxurious Presidential Villa. This exclusive space offers two master bedrooms, a twin room, an executive suite, and a private rooftop infinity pool overlooking the tranquil Chathe River.









Perfect for families or high-profile guests, the villa also includes a conference room, jacuzzi baths, a fully equipped kitchen, and opulent living and dining areas—seamlessly blending comfort with sophistication.

Delight Your Taste Buds

At Zone Niathu, food is not just a meal—it’s an experience. Bazaar, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, brings together global flavours, live cooking counters, and local specialties, allowing guests to watch their meals being freshly prepared.

Machang, the iconic Naga cuisine restaurant, offers an authentic taste of Nagaland’s rich culinary heritage in a vibrant, refreshed and authentic setting.

For a relaxed evening, Playa by the poolside is the perfect spot to unwind with refreshing beverages and finger foods. And if you’re craving something sweet, Ruby Café—open 24/7 —is your haven for artisanal pastries and indulgent desserts.

Meet, Mingle, and Make Memories

Whether you’re planning a grand celebration or a corporate gathering, Zone Niathu by The Park offers the perfect venue. The Town Hall banquet space comfortably hosts up to 250 guests, ideal for weddings, conferences, and milestone events.









For those who prefer an open-air setting, Plaza – The lawns provides a stunning backdrop, accommodating up to 500 guests. It’s a versatile space designed to elevate both social and corporate occasions with elegance and ease.

Wellness, Thrills, and Family-Friendly Adventures

Step into Vitalia Spa, a sanctuary of calm where wellness therapies are designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Guests can also unwind by the pool or stay active at the fitness centre.

Zone Niathu offers a variety of recreational sports—from badminton and volleyball to five- a-side football at the futsal court. Exciting additions like pickleball and a lawn tennis court are also on the horizon.

For thrill-seekers, a wide range of adventure activities awaits, including sky cycling, tree climbing, zip-lining, and ATV rides through scenic fields. Prefer something more relaxed? Embark on a cycling trail, take a serene lake tour, go boating or fishing, or simply enjoy a peaceful picnic in the woods.

Families are well taken care of too—children can enjoy their own space at the on-site kids’ park while parents explore the rest of the amenities.

All adventure activities are seamlessly arranged at Noune Resort, Zone Niathu’s picturesque sister property.

Where Every Stay Becomes an Expedition

With Zone Niathu as your base, adventure is never far away. Immerse yourself in the rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty of Nagaland—explore vibrant flora and fauna, and experience the traditions of iconic destinations like Khonoma Green Village, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Phezuo, Wokha, Kisama Heritage Village, Phek, the historic Kachari Ruins, etc. For thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, Noune Resort—just a short drive away—offers a scenic playground of adventure and exploration.













To help you truly connect with the region, Zone Niathu, along with its sister properties, presents the exclusive ‘Discover Nagaland’ package—crafted to offer an unforgettable journey through culture, cuisine, and curated local experiences.

Niathu Group of Hotels and Resorts & Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) Legacy

Zone Niathu by The Park is proudly owned by Niathu Group of Hotels and Resorts, a homegrown hospitality brand established in 2005. With a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, the group currently operates six unique properties across Nagaland:

• Zone Niathu by The Park and Niathu Villa in Chümoukedima

• Noune Resort in Seithekiema

• Hotel Vivor in Kohima

• Phezuo Resort in Tuophema

• Niathu Plaza in Meriema

• Dzü Resort in Rüsoma

Each property is strategically located for easy accessibility via road, rail, and air, offering guests a serene getaway surrounded by nature without compromising on modern comforts such as air conditioning, internet connectivity, and satellite TV. Niathu Group strives to provide a seamless blend of comfort, luxury, and cultural richness—offering guests a true taste of Naga heritage and hospitality.

Zone Niathu by The Park is managed by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. (ASPHL) - a leading player in the hospitality sector renowned for its upscale properties and diverse F&B offerings. Since its inception in 1967, with the opening of its first property in Kolkata under the renowned brand "THE PARK," the Company has expanded its presence to 27 cities across India. At present, ASPHL operates 37 hotels, including properties owned, leased, and managed, under five distinct brands: THE PARK, THE PARK Collection, Zone Connect by The Park and Zone by The Park. These brands are known for their upscale and upper mid-scale categories, symbolizing excellence in hospitality.













Zone by The Park, the brand under which Zone Niathu operates, brings the spirit of boutique hospitality to the upper mid-scale segment, known for its playful design, thoughtful service, and engaging social spaces.

Alongside its core hospitality offerings, ASPHL has a diverse portfolio in food and beverage (F&B) and entertainment, with restaurants, nightclubs, and bars. The Company also has a well-established footprint in the retail food and beverage sector through its iconic retail brand 'Flurys,' comprising a network of 100 outlets featuring various formats including kiosks, cafes, and restaurants.

What truly distinguishes Zone Niathu by The Park is its harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Here, luxury meets the authentic spirit of Nagaland—where the stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality are always at your doorstep.

Whether you're visiting for a business trip, hosting a destination event, or seeking a peaceful retreat, Zone Niathu by The Park, Dimapur, serves as your gateway to exploring the hidden gems of Nagaland—all while enjoying unparalleled comfort and service.

Luxury, culture, and adventure all in one—at Zone Niathu by The Park, there's always more to explore!

