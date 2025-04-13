Digital Land Records in India: A Look at Patta Chitta, Bhoomi Online, and AnyRoR Gujarat

India has made significant progress in digitizing land records to increase transparency, reduce disputes, and make land-related services easily accessible to citizens. Three prominent initiatives in this regard are Tamil Nadu’s Patta Chitta, Karnataka’s Bhoomi Online, and Gujarat’s AnyRoR portal. These platforms have made it easier for people to verify land ownership, access legal documents, and manage land-related transactions without needing to visit government offices.

1. Patta Chitta – Tamil Nadu Land Records

Patta is a legal document that proves the ownership of a land parcel, while Chitta contains details about the land, such as its type (wet or dry) and purpose. These records are maintained by the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department and are crucial for agricultural planning, loan applications, and ownership verification.

Key Services Offered:

● View Patta and Chitta online

● Download FMB (Field Measurement Book) sketch

● Verify land classification

● Access TSLR (Town Survey Land Register) details

How to Access:

Visit the Tamil Nadu e-Services Portal, enter the district, taluk, village, and survey number to view or download land records.

2. Bhoomi Online – Karnataka Land Records

Bhoomi is an initiative by the Karnataka government to digitize RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) data. It is managed by the Department of Revenue and provides access to a variety of services, helping farmers and property owners access accurate and updated land records.

Key Features:

● View RTC (Pahani) and Mutation Records

● Download digitally signed RTC copies

● Check land dispute status

● Apply for land conversion

● Access survey and revenue maps

How to Access:

Visit Bhoomi Online and navigate to the relevant service like “View RTC” or “Mutation Extract” using details like district, taluk, and survey number.

3. AnyRoR Gujarat – Gujarat Land Records Portal

AnyRoR (Any Record of Rights) is Gujarat’s online portal for accessing land records. It is operated by the Revenue Department of Gujarat and offers both urban and rural land record services. Citizens can check property ownership, type of land, and mutation status directly online.

Major Services:

● View 7/12 Utara, 8A, and 6 entries

● Check land ownership and property card details

● Access urban and rural land records

● Verify mutation and property transfer status

● Download certified copies

How to Access:

Go to AnyRoR Gujarat Portal and choose the type of land (urban or rural). Enter required details such as district, taluka, village, and survey number to view the record.

Final Thoughts

The digitization of land records through platforms like Patta Chitta, Bhoomi Online, and AnyRoR Gujarat marks a major step toward ease of access and transparency in land administration. These portals not only empower landowners and farmers but also play a vital role in reducing legal disputes, ensuring accountability, and promoting efficient governance. As India moves forward with its Digital India mission, such initiatives serve as a foundation for smarter, more accessible governance.

