Digital Dynamo: Vishal More’s Meteoric Rise from RGU Dreamer to Tech Trailblazer

In the bustling corridors of The Assam Royal Global University, where every lecture sparked possibility and each campus interaction ignited fresh ideas, a young Vishal More embarked on a journey destined to reshape Assam’s digital future. As a spirited B. Tech student from the Class of 2014, Vishal immersed himself in an environment that celebrated curiosity, nurtured innovation, and challenged him to think beyond convention. Those formative years would soon propel him into the ranks of the region’s most influential tech entrepreneurs.

Early Inspiration at RGU

During his time at Royal Global University, Vishal experienced a blend of rigorous academic challenges and vibrant extracurricular activities that laid the foundation for his future success. The university’s state-of-the-art facilities, progressive curriculum, and dedicated faculty provided more than just academic knowledge—they instilled in him a passion for solving real-world problems. Professors, acting as mentors, shared insights that transcended textbooks, inspiring him to see challenges as opportunities for innovation. Whether debating in class or collaborating on innovative projects, Vishal absorbed every lesson with an insatiable hunger, fueling the entrepreneurial spark that would later guide his career.

The dynamic atmosphere at Royal Global University allowed ideas to flourish. It was within this inspiring environment that Vishal learned the essentials of strategic planning, teamwork, and the courage to venture into uncharted territories. These experiences not only refined his academic skills but also set him on a path toward entrepreneurial success.

















Venturing into Entrepreneurship

Upon graduation, Vishal More was eager to channel his passion for technology into practical, transformative solutions. In December 2017, he founded Arsaviva Technologies Pvt. Ltd.—a company built on the vision of revolutionizing business operations through advanced digital solutions. Arsaviva quickly carved out a niche in the competitive tech landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

Under Vishal’s leadership, Arsaviva developed innovative CRM and ERP systems that seamlessly integrated critical business functions, ensuring smoother operations and enhanced efficiency for its clients. The company also ventured into bespoke software development and cutting-edge WhatsApp marketing tools, addressing the increasing demand for effective digital communication. Arsaviva’s pioneering approach earned it recognition as one of the “Top 10 Mobile App Development Startups” by CIO Review India—a testament to Vishal’s ability to merge technological expertise with strategic market insight.

Pioneering the Digital Marketing Space

Not one to rest on his laurels, Vishal broadened his entrepreneurial vision by co-founding Brand Imprint, a full-service digital marketing agency that rapidly emerged as a leader in its field. As Co-Founder & Partner, he applied his trademark blend of creativity and strategic insight to help businesses build compelling digital identities and engage effectively with their audiences.

Brand Imprint specializes in performance marketing, social media advertising, SEO, and online reputation management. Through innovative, data-driven campaigns, the agency has assisted both regional and national brands in establishing robust online presences. Recognized as one of the “Top 10 Social Media & Digital Marketing Agencies” by Silicon India, Brand Imprint exemplifies Vishal’s belief that every brand has a unique story—one that, when crafted with precision and creativity, can captivate and convert audiences.

The Enduring Impact of a Transformative Education

Vishal More’s evolution from a curious student to a tech trailblazer is a vivid narrative of resilience, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. His experiences at Royal Global University were instrumental not only in shaping his academic foundation but also in cultivating a mindset that viewed every challenge as a stepping stone toward success. The collaborative research initiatives, cultural events, and vibrant classroom debates at RGU enriched his educational journey and prepared him for the complexities of the business world.

Reflecting on his time at RGU, Vishal often credits the university’s supportive environment and emphasis on mentorship for instilling in him the confidence to tackle real-world challenges. The lessons learned and friendships forged during those years continue to inspire him, serving as a constant reminder that success is built on collective inspiration and continuous learning.

Merging Technology with Vision

A defining hallmark of Vishal’s success is his unique ability to merge technical expertise with strategic business vision. His holistic approach to technology—where coding prowess meets creative strategy—has empowered businesses across Assam and beyond to embrace digital transformation. By integrating sophisticated technological solutions into everyday business operations, Vishal has set a new benchmark for innovation, proving that technology is more than just a tool—it is a transformative force that drives sustainable growth.

Every software solution developed by Arsaviva and every digital campaign orchestrated by Brand Imprint reflects Vishal’s balanced approach. His work consistently demonstrates that technology, when aligned with strategic insight, can redefine industries and open new avenues for business success.

A Call to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

At the heart of Vishal More’s journey lies a powerful message for aspiring entrepreneurs: embrace challenges, learn continuously, and never shy away from risk. He believes that every setback is a stepping stone to success and that true innovation emerges from the courage to explore uncharted territory. His story, marked by both significant triumphs and valuable lessons, serves as a beacon for anyone daring enough to dream big.

Vishal’s life offers a roadmap for budding entrepreneurs—a blend of strategic planning, relentless effort, and the courage to innovate. His journey underscores the transformative power of education and the endless opportunities that await those who dare to push boundaries.

A Vision for the Future

Today, as Vishal More continues to lead Arsaviva Technologies and drive Brand Imprint to new heights, his influence extends well beyond Assam’s tech scene. His pioneering work in digital transformation and innovative marketing has not only set industry benchmarks but also inspired a generation to reimagine the possibilities of technology.

Looking forward, Vishal remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Whether through developing cutting-edge software solutions or crafting digital campaigns that captivate audiences, his work is driven by a passion for innovation and a steadfast belief in technology’s transformative power. His journey from a curious student at RGU to a trailblazing entrepreneur is not merely a personal triumph—it is a legacy that inspires and empowers future generations to embrace the digital revolution.

Vishal More’s story is a call to action: harness your potential, embrace the challenges of the digital age, and create a future where innovation knows no bounds. His journey celebrates the relentless spirit of discovery and the courage to break barriers—a narrative that continues to redefine the digital landscape and light the way for tomorrow’s innovators.