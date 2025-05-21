Dighalipukhuri drive: Weekend warriors battle waste to save city’s iconic pond

Guwahati, May 20: On any given Sunday morning, as most of the city eases into a lazy day, a quiet but determined group gathers at the banks of Dighalipukhuri.

Armed not with placards or loudspeakers, but with gloves, garbage bags, and grit these citizens are fighting a different kind of battle—one against apathy, neglect, and a growing mountain of waste.

Dighalipukhuri, nestled in the heart of Guwahati, is more than just a water body. Steeped in legend and history, it is said to have been carved out by King Bhagadatta of Pragjyotishpur during the swayamvar of his daughter Bhanumati, who later wed Duryodhan of the Mahabharata.

The pond also holds colonial-era significance, once connected to the Brahmaputra, and later flanked by British-built landmarks including the Gauhati High Court and the Circuit House. Today, it also hosts the city’s War Memorial and remains a popular leisure spot.

But behind its scenic surface lies a growing problem—garbage. And the battle to clean it up is being fought by a few determined volunteers.













Littering and garbage in and around Dighalipukhuri is unfortunately a common sight (AT Photo)

Since November 2024, this citizen-led initiative has removed over 1255 kg of non-biodegradable dry waste from the site—plastic wrappers, bottles, food waste, and other debris that threaten the ecosystem and tarnish the pond’s historic charm.

Volunteers, unaffiliated with any official organisation, gather every week to clean the area. Yet, they say their efforts are constantly undermined by the lack of public discipline and government support.

“People, especially the youth, come here to relax and spend time, but they leave behind garbage that slowly accumulates in the pond. The water itself is difficult to clean, but we focus on the surroundings in the hope that it will gradually help restore the pond’s ecosystem,” said M. Bhatta, a regular volunteer.

Others echo his frustration. "Even with bamboo dustbins in place, people continue to litter. We see the same kind of trash return every week. It's disheartening, but we keep coming back because we believe this place deserves better," said another volunteer.













A volunteer helping to clear garbage around Dighalipukhuri (AT Photo)

Meanwhile, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has launched a rejuvenation project around Dighalipukhuri, including the construction of a boundary wall. Once complete, the park is to be handed over to a private agency for upkeep.

However, conflicting statements from different government departments reveal a deeper problem—lack of coordination.

An ATDC official stated that a private agency will be responsible for the park’s long-term cleanliness. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) says NGOs have been instructed to manage waste collection, but the process is currently stalled as ATDC has yet to submit a formal request authorising this.

Reportedly, a metal wire sculpture—partly made from or incorporating garbage collected from the park—will soon be unveiled at Dighalipukhuri.

This installation aims to highlight how waste can be transformed into art, serving both as a creative reminder and a deterrent against littering.

This bureaucratic limbo has left the clean-up efforts floating without anchor. While government bodies pass the baton, citizens continue to carry the weight—quite literally—of cleaning up one of Guwahati's most iconic landmarks.













Volunteers clear out garbage in and around Dighalipukhuri (AT Photo)

The volunteers say they are not asking for praise, but partnership. “We’re doing what we can, but unless the authorities step up—ensuring regular waste collection, public awareness, and stricter enforcement—our efforts will keep getting washed away,” said one.

As Guwahati grows, so does its responsibility to preserve its past. Dighalipukhuri isn’t just a pond; it’s a living storybook of Assam’s heritage.

Whether it will be allowed to thrive again or drown in neglect depends not just on weekend warriors with garbage bags—but on a system that recognises, respects, and reinforces community action.

For now, the question remains - will Dighalipukhuri reflect the glory of its storied past—or the consequences of a careless present?