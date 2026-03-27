Delhi's Traffic Fine Structure: Which Violations Cost the Most and How They Impact Your Driving Record

Delhi has one of India's most active traffic enforcement systems. With thousands of cameras across the city and regular police enforcement drives, violations are caught and recorded more consistently here than in most Indian cities. A Delhi traffic challan can be issued automatically by a speed camera, a red light camera or a mobile enforcement unit, and many Delhi drivers have pending fines sitting on their record without knowing it.

Understanding Delhi's fine structure helps you know which violations carry the most financial and legal weight, and why keeping your traffic challan record clean is important for your licence, your vehicle registration and, eventually, your car's resale value.

Delhi's Traffic Fine Structure: The Full Picture





Violation Fine Amount (Rs) Additional Consequences Overspeeding (up to 20 km/h over) 1,000 to 2,000 Warning for first offence Overspeeding (20 km/h or more over) 2,000 to 4,000 Licence suspension possible Red light jumping 1,000 to 5,000 Repeat offenders face higher fines Driving without seatbelt 1,000 Rs 10,000 for repeat offence Using mobile phone while driving 5,000 Licence suspended for 3 months on repeat Driving under influence of alcohol 10,000 or 6 months jail Licence cancelled on second offence Driving without valid insurance 2,000 Vehicle impounded Driving without valid licence 5,000 Vehicle impounded until fine paid Driving without valid PUC certificate 10,000 Vehicle cannot be driven until renewed Riding without helmet (two-wheelers) 1,000 and 3-month licence suspension Repeat: Rs 10,000 Triple riding (two-wheelers) 1,000 Additional challans for each extra rider Overloading (commercial vehicles) 20,000 plus Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Vehicle offloaded at owner's expense

The Violations That Hit Your Driving Record the Hardest

Drunk Driving

Delhi takes drunk driving more seriously than almost any other traffic offence. A first offence carries a fine of Rs 10,000 or 6 months imprisonment. A second offence within 3 years results in licence cancellation and up to 2 years in jail. The vehicle is also impounded and not released until all fines and legal proceedings are settled.

Driving Without PUC Certificate

This surprises many Delhi drivers. The fine for driving without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate is Rs 10,000 for the first offence. Given that PUC renewals cost only Rs 60 to Rs 100, this is one of the most avoidable and disproportionately expensive fines in Delhi's system.

Mobile Phone Use While Driving

At Rs 5,000 for a first offence and a 3-month licence suspension on repeat, this is one of the violations Delhi has specifically escalated enforcement on in recent years. Camera-based detection of mobile phone use while driving is increasing across the city.

How Delhi's Camera Network Works

Delhi has a layered enforcement infrastructure that makes avoiding detection increasingly difficult:

• Over 1,400 CCTV cameras are deployed across key intersections and arterial roads, monitored by the Delhi Traffic Police Integrated Command and Control Centre

• Dedicated speed cameras on major roads including NH48, NH44, Ring Road and the Outer Ring Road operate continuously

• Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras can identify vehicles with expired insurance, PUC certificates or pending challans in real-time

• Red light violation detection cameras are installed at over 900 intersections across Delhi

How Traffic Violations Affect Your Driving Record in Delhi





Violation Type Impact on Licence Impact on Vehicle Registration Minor (seatbelt, PUC) Recorded, no immediate suspension No direct impact Moderate (mobile phone, overspeeding) Suspension on repeat offence No direct impact Serious (drunk driving, rash driving) Suspension or cancellation Vehicle impounded Unpaid challans (any type) Licence renewal may be flagged RC renewal blocked until cleared

What Happens to Vehicle Resale When Challans Are Unpaid

Delhi buyers and used car dealers routinely check a vehicle's challan history before purchase. Pending challans in Delhi are visible on the national Parivahan portal and show up in any standard background check on the vehicle's registration number.

Sellers with outstanding challans face two outcomes: either a direct deduction from the offered price equal to the outstanding fine amount plus a hassle premium, or buyers walking away entirely in favour of a cleaner vehicle. In Delhi's competitive used car market, a vehicle with pending challans is always at a negotiating disadvantage.

The Bottom Line

Delhi's traffic fine structure is built around escalation. First offences are expensive enough to take seriously. Repeat offences, or offences left unpaid, carry consequences that go well beyond the fine itself, including licence suspension, vehicle impoundment and complications at every subsequent registration or sale.

For Delhi drivers, staying aware of your challan status is one of the simplest and most practical steps you can take to protect both your driving privileges and your vehicle's commercial value.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



