Data-Driven Destiny: How RGU Alumna Bidisha Rose from Guwahati to the London Stock Exchange

From the serene corridors of Royal Global University (RGU) in Guwahati to the fast-paced environment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Ms. Bidisha Bhattacharyya has charted a path defined by perseverance, curiosity, and a passion for data. Today, as a Senior Data Researcher and Standardization Analyst at LSE, she exemplifies how the right education, coupled with hard work and adaptability, can catapult one to international success.

Laying the Foundation at Royal Global University, Guwahati

Bidisha’s journey began in 2011 when she enrolled in the Electrical Engineering program at Royal Global University. Between lectures, lab sessions, and vibrant student activities, she discovered that RGU offered far more than just academic rigor—it cultivated an environment where students were encouraged to think big and challenge conventional boundaries. Surrounded by supportive faculty who doubled as mentors, Bidisha developed a keen interest in analytical problem-solving and research-oriented learning.













“RGU not only gave me a strong technical foundation but also instilled a passion for continuous learning,” Bidisha recalls. “The practical, industry-focused curriculum prepared me to tackle real-world challenges with confidence.”

Her involvement in projects and workshops at RGU set the stage for her future career in data analysis, as she honed the critical thinking skills that would become invaluable in the professional world.

First Forays into the Corporate World

After graduating in 2015, Bidisha’s professional journey commenced at the Assam State Electricity Board, where she was entrusted with public management and testing responsibilities. Here, she refined her analytical and communication skills, learning how to navigate complex systems and stakeholder demands.

Bidisha’s academic achievements soon translated into a placement with Ingersoll Rand, a century-old manufacturing giant specializing in compressor parts. This role offered her hands-on exposure to large-scale operations and complex data flows, laying the groundwork for a career that would ultimately revolve around data analysis and strategic insights.

Exploring Healthcare and Market Research

Eager to merge her analytical capabilities with a sector that touches lives directly, Bidisha transitioned to GE Healthcare as an intern, focusing on Market Research. This role expanded her understanding of how data could inform decision-making in critical industries like healthcare. She immersed herself in research methodologies, data collection techniques, and the ethical considerations of managing sensitive information—skills that would prove indispensable in her later roles.

Following her stint at GE, Bidisha moved on to Naukrigulf as a Deputy Manager, where she oversaw data-driven strategies for recruitment solutions. Her ability to translate raw data into actionable insights caught the attention of industry leaders, paving the way for her next major career leap.

The Breakthrough at the London Stock Exchange

Bidisha’s breakthrough moment arrived when she joined the London Stock Exchange as a Standardization Analyst. Tasked with analyzing complex financial data, she quickly proved adept at extracting actionable intelligence from vast datasets. Her role expanded to include Senior Data Researcher responsibilities, ensuring that LSE’s data adhered to the highest standards of accuracy and integrity.

“Working at LSE has been transformative,” Bidisha notes. “It’s not just about crunching numbers; it’s about interpreting financial data in a way that drives meaningful strategies and helps shape the global market.”

Her dual role, combining both deep research and data standardization, underscores her ability to balance technical expertise with a nuanced understanding of financial systems—qualities that make her a vital contributor to LSE’s analytics and research teams.

The Lasting Impact of Royal Global University, Guwahati

Throughout her career, Bidisha credits Royal Global University as the bedrock of her success. The hands-on projects, real-world case studies, and industry exposure she experienced at RGU nurtured her problem-solving mindset and gave her a holistic perspective on data and technology. Mentorship programs and supportive faculty provided her with the guidance and confidence to pursue ambitious career goals—an ethos she now carries into her work at LSE.

“The environment at RGU pushed me to ask questions, to dig deeper, and to always look for innovative solutions,” she explains. “That spirit of curiosity has stayed with me, whether I’m analyzing financial data or exploring new avenues for standardization.”

A Future Shaped by Data and Mentorship

Today, Bidisha stands at the intersection of finance and technology, leveraging her expertise to ensure data integrity and drive strategic insights at the London Stock Exchange. But her journey is far from over. She remains passionate about sharing her experiences and often mentors young professionals interested in data science and analytics.

For Bidisha, success is about continuous growth and giving back to the communities that have shaped her. She frequently highlights the importance of foundational education, encouraging students to make the most of university resources and seek out mentors who can help turn theoretical knowledge into practical skills.

From the lecture halls of Royal Global University to the global stage of the London Stock Exchange, Bidisha’s trajectory exemplifies how dedication, curiosity, and the right educational environment can unlock opportunities once deemed out of reach. As she continues to thrive in her role as a Senior Data Researcher and Standardization Analyst, her story serves as an inspiring blueprint for students and professionals alike—reminding us that when passion meets preparation, there are no limits to what one can achieve.