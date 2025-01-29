Creating a feedback loop: The impact of 360-degree feedback on hackathon success rates

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 29: Since their invention in 1999, hackathons have emerged as a powerful tool for driving creativity and solving real-world challenges. However, the success of a hackathon doesn’t solely rest on the brilliance of its participants; it’s equally about creating an environment where ideas flourish and collaboration thrives. This is where 360-degree feedback enters.

What is 360-degree feedback?

360-degree feedback is a structured process that gathers insights about an individual or a team from various perspectives, such as peers and managers. Unlike traditional feedback, which often comes from a single source, 360-degree feedback provides a holistic picture of strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement.

When used with hackathon platforms, this multi-dimensional feedback loop can significantly improve the event's success, ensuring that participants learn and grow and produce impactful solutions.

Boosting collaboration through insight

Hackathons thrive on collaboration. Teams often consist of individuals from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills. Yet, such diversity can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or communication gaps.

With 360-degree feedback, team members receive constructive input about their interpersonal skills, decision-making, and collaborative approaches. For instance, a software developer may discover how their technical expertise shines but also learn that simplifying jargon could improve communication with non-technical teammates. By fostering mutual understanding, 360-degree feedback transforms potential friction into synergy.

Accelerating skill development

Hackathons are as much about learning as they are about innovation. Participants often experiment with new technologies or methodologies under tight deadlines. Feedback from multiple perspectives helps pinpoint specific skills that need sharpening, like coding proficiency, problem-solving agility, or presentation finesse.

Moreover, organizers who provide actionable 360-degree feedback empower participants to take these insights beyond the event, translating them into long-term career growth.

Enhancing leadership and team dynamics

Hackathons frequently reveal natural leaders as they push individuals to step up and organize tasks, motivate teammates, and steer projects toward completion. However, leadership isn't a one-size-fits-all skill and effective leaders adapt based on the team's dynamics.

360-degree feedback gives aspiring leaders a clearer understanding of how their leadership style is perceived. For example, they might learn that while their decisiveness is appreciated, they could involve others more in decision-making. This real-time self-awareness helps emerging leaders refine their approach, strengthening the team and making it more cohesive.

The competitive edge for organizations

For companies hosting hackathons, integrating 360-degree feedback into the event isn’t just beneficial for participants; it also provides a strategic advantage. It demonstrates a commitment to nurturing talent and innovation, which attracts top-tier participants and potential hires.

Additionally, organizations can use aggregated feedback data to fine-tune future events, ensuring that each hackathon is more engaging and productive than the last.

How to implement 360-degree feedback in hackathons

Implementing a 360-degree feedback system in a hackathon doesn't have to be complex. Digital tools and platforms can streamline the process, making collecting, analyzing, and sharing feedback easy. To ensure maximum impact, feedback should be:

• Timely: Delivered shortly after the event while the experience is fresh.

• Constructive: Focused on actionable insights rather than criticism.

• Confidential: Encourage honest input by protecting the identity of respondents.

A blueprint for success

Hackathons are a crucible of innovation, and 360-degree feedback is the blueprint to make these events even more impactful. By creating a feedback loop, participants gain the clarity to grow, teams achieve better cohesion, and organizations cement their reputation as champions of talent and innovation.

Mercer | Mettl, one of the leading talent management solutions providers, offers a 360-degree feedback system that can be easily integrated into hackathons, empowering both organizers and participants with insights.

In the end, hackathons aren’t just about winning; they’re about building the future, one breakthrough at a time. And with 360-degree feedback, that future looks brighter than ever.