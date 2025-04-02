87 years of service to the nation
By Special Features Desk
Could XRP Hit $5? Survey Shows Big Investors Are Hooked on Crypto
A fresh survey dropped on X by SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) on March 24, 2025, and it’s got the crypto world talking. Institutional investors are going all in on digital currencies. The data shows that 73% of them hold Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But they’re also picking up altcoins like XRP. With some experts saying XRP could climb to $5, this trend is worth watching.

Investors Are Playing It Safe with Top Coins

The numbers don’t lie. According to the survey, 73% of big investors have Bitcoin and Ethereum in their portfolios. These coins are the gold standard of crypto. They’re well-known and trusted. But here’s the twist.

Most of these investors are also grabbing one or two other coins. XRP is a favorite. It’s not a random choice. XRP helps make international payments faster and cheaper. That’s a win for banks and companies. No wonder it’s catching on.

ETPs Are the New Way to Buy XRP

The survey spills some exciting news. Big investors want XRP through Exchange-Traded Products or ETPs. About 37% are leaning toward these regulated options. Another 42% are likely to buy spot altcoin ETPs. Only 20% said no thanks.

Why the hype? ETPs are a safer way to invest. They’re regulated, so there’s less risk. This could push XRP’s price higher. Some analysts think it might reach $5 if the demand keeps growing. That’s a big jump from where it is now.

The Market Is Changing, and XRP Is Ready

Zoom out, and you’ll see a bigger picture. Crypto is becoming mainstream. Heavyweights like BlackRock are getting involved. They’re adding Bitcoin ETPs to their offerings. That’s a huge vote of confidence.

The survey also points to better rules coming. The SEC might soon say XRP is a commodity. That would clear up a lot of uncertainty. With 72% of investors planning to up their crypto game, XRP could see a boost. A $5 price tag doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore.


(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)


