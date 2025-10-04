Congress slams delay into Zubeen Garg’s death probe, clarifies on advocate role

Guwahati, Oct 3: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday dismissed reports linking advocate Raj Kamal, who represented accused Shyamkanu Mahanta in the Supreme Court, with the Congress party. Gogoi clarified that Raj Kamal has no association with the party and condemned what he described as “a deliberate misinformation campaign” aimed at misleading the public.

“Raj Kamal, the lawyer who appeared for Shyamkanu Mahanta in the Supreme Court, is not connected with the Congress party in any way. He is neither a member of our party nor associated with us,” Gogoi said while addressing the media at the 91st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia in Sivasagar.

“The public should question who first circulated such misleading news and for what purpose,” he added.

The APCC chief pointed out that Raj Kamal had earlier served as Deputy Advocate General during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, who is now part of the BJP.

“If we wanted, we too could indulge in such politics. But our focus is not petty politics—it is justice for Zubeen,” Gogoi said firmly.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Gogoi demanded a thorough and time-bound investigation into Zubeen Garg’s “mysterious death.”

He criticised the Assam Police for what he termed “inexcusable delays” in arresting the main accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

“The arrests should have been made on the very first day. Instead, there was a delay that may have allowed evidence to be tampered with. It even took 13 days for the police to recover Zubeen’s mobile phone,” he said.

Gogoi also highlighted the arrest of fans and supporters of the late singer who had taken to the streets in protest.

“Zubeen’s admirers protested peacefully, yet many were jailed under harsh charges like the NSA. We demand that these charges against innocent supporters like Victor Das and Ajay Phukan be immediately withdrawn,” he urged.

Leader of the Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia criticised the manner in which Assam Police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta from Delhi.

“As per Supreme Court guidelines, when police from one state make an arrest in another, they must involve the local police and produce the accused before a local magistrate to obtain transit remand. This was not followed. The SC has clearly called this lawlessness. Due process must be respected,” Saikia said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other hand, defended the Assam Police, stating: “Anyone can approach the Supreme Court—be it Shyamkanu Mahanta, Akhil Gogoi, or Debabrata Saikia. Even as Chief Minister, I cannot stop that. But I can assure the people that Assam Police is a capable force. They have solved many complex crimes, and already four persons have been arrested in this case.”

In a show of solidarity, Congress leaders and workers organised candlelight vigils across Assam on Friday, demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. Thousands gathered in Sivasagar, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts, with senior leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Ripun Bora leading the peace marches.

“We will continue our peaceful protests and candlelight marches across Assam until there is a fast-track investigation and justice for Zubeen,” Gogoi said, stressing that the demand for justice transcends political boundaries and belongs to the people of Assam.