Comparing Honda Dio, TVS Scooty Zest & Hero Pleasure+ in the 110 cc Segment

The Indian two-wheeler market is highly competitive, with scooters continuing to dominate urban roads thanks to their ease of use, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs. Within the 110 cc category, three models stand out in 2025: The Honda Dio, TVS Scooty Zest, and Hero Pleasure+. Each caters to different riders, from style-focused youth to those seeking practical daily commuting.

Which 110 cc Scooter Should You Buy? Honda Dio, TVS Scooty Zest, or Hero Pleasure+

Here, we compare the latest on-road versions of these three scooters, so you can choose the right one according to your requirements.

1. Design & Styling

Each scooter has a unique design language to appeal to its target audience.

Honda Dio (2025)

It has a sharp and sporty look with an LED headlamp, split grab rails, and bold graphics. It continues to target younger riders with its aggressive styling.

TVS Scooty Zest (2025)

The Scooty Zest is compact and lightweight, designed with a feminine and youthful appeal. The latest model features vibrant colour options and chrome highlights.

Hero Pleasure+ (2025)

The scooter offers a retro-modern look with chrome accents, a round headlamp, and dual-tone finishes, appealing to a wider audience.

Overall Assessment:

● If sportiness matters, the Dio leads.

● For lightweight convenience, the Zest is ideal.

● For retro charm, the Pleasure+ wins.

2. Engine Performance & Ride Quality

While all three scooters are powered by BS6-compliant 110 cc engines, their tuning and ride experience vary.









Model Engine Output Transmission Kerb Weight Ride Quality Highlights Honda Dio 109.51 cc, 7.8 PS @ 8,000 rpm, 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm CVT 105 kg Smooth acceleration, stable at high speeds TVS Scooty Zest 109.7 cc, 7.8 PS @ 7,500 rpm, 8.8 Nm @ 5,500 rpm CVT 103 kg Light handling, ideal for short city commutes Hero Pleasure+ 110.9 cc, 8 PS @ 7,000 rpm, 8.7 Nm @ 5,500 rpm CVT 104 kg Comfortable seating, balanced suspension

Overall Assessment:

Performance is not just about numbers; ride feel and comfort matter just as much.

● The Dio feels peppy with refined engine performance and slightly better top-end power.

● The Zest is the lightest, making it very nimble in congested streets.

● The Pleasure+ offers a more relaxed power delivery suited to everyday riding.

3. Fuel Efficiency

Mileage remains a key factor in India’s two-wheeler market.

● Honda Dio: ~55 km/l (real-world)

● TVS Scooty Zest: ~50–52 km/l (real-world)

● Hero Pleasure+: ~55–57 km/l (real-world)

Overall Assessment:

The Pleasure+ edges ahead in fuel efficiency, making it cost-effective for long-term ownership.

4. Comfort & Practicality

Comfort depends on seating, suspension, and practicality features.

Honda Dio

Slightly higher seat height (765 mm) makes it suitable for taller riders. It has a good under-seat storage of 18 litres.

TVS Scooty Zest

Lower seat height (760 mm), lighter build, and roomy footboard make this scooter ideal for shorter riders. It has a 19-litre boot space.

Hero Pleasure+

It offers a comfortable seat for all riders, decent 18-litre storage, and a convenient external fuel filler.

Overall Assessment:

If frequent stop-start traffic is your routine, the lighter Zest might be the most convenient.

5. Features & Technology

All three scooters have adopted modern features to stay competitive.

Honda Dio 2025

● LED headlamp & DRLs

● Fully digital instrument cluster

● Side-stand engine cut-off

● CBS (Combi-Brake System)

TVS Scooty Zest 2025

● LED tail lamp

● Analogue-digital console

● Econometer for fuel efficiency guidance

● CBS

Hero Pleasure+ 2025

● Semi-digital console

● Mobile charging port

● Boot light

● Integrated braking system

6. Safety

While 110 cc scooters are built for city speeds, safety cannot be ignored.

● Braking: All three offer front and rear drum brakes with CBS/IBS for balanced stopping.

● Build Quality: Dio feels the most solid, while Zest scores in lightness and easy manoeuvrability.

● Visibility: LED lighting in the Dio improves night riding visibility.

7. Price & Value

On-road prices vary slightly by city, but the costs of the three scooters as of August 2025 are:

● Honda Dio: ₹80,000–₹86,000

● TVS Scooty Zest: ₹78,000–₹83,000

● Hero Pleasure+: ₹79,000–₹85,000

While prices are close, your choice should balance styling, performance, mileage, and comfort.

Insurance Considerations

Conclusion

The 2025 Honda Dio, TVS Scooty Zest, and Hero Pleasure+ bring a distinct personality to the 110 cc scooter segment. Honda Dio offers sporty style and performance, TVS Scooty Zest excels in light, nimble city rides, and Hero Pleasure+ blends retro charm with fuel efficiency and comfort. Your final choice will depend on your riding habits, budget, and personal preferences. However, whichever model you opt for, ensure its protection by obtaining bike insurance online.





