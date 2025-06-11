Centre's Plan to Mandate AC Temperature Amid Heatwave Triggers Public Debate

As India struggles with an unrelenting heatwave, the Union government’s proposed rule to standardise air conditioner temperatures between 20°C and 28°C has sparked widespread discussion. The policy, aimed at promoting energy efficiency, comes at a time when many citizens consider air conditioning not a luxury, but a necessity for survival.

The core of the new regulation is to address the country’s growing energy demands, with air conditioners accounting for around 20% of India’s total electricity consumption. According to government officials, even increasing the thermostat setting by just 1°C can reduce energy use by about 6%. If strictly followed, the policy could potentially save up to 60 gigawatts of peak electricity demand by 2035, helping the country avoid enormous infrastructure costs.

However, the announcement has left many questioning whether such a measure, though well-meaning, is practical during the peak of summer.

Ritwick Das, a local resident, supported the environmental intent but questioned the narrow focus. “It is definitely a welcome step, but is AC the only factor contributing to climate change?” he asked. “In this weather, limiting cooling is like reducing internet speed when everyone depends on it. There are other issues to tackle too — like providing robust public transport so people don’t rely on private cars, and stopping the cutting of trees in the name of development.”

Others echoed similar concerns, highlighting that personal comfort in extreme heat cannot be compromised so easily. Nikita Dey pointed out that many already set their ACs around 20°C, except during extreme conditions. “I don’t think it would make any difference,” she said, expressing doubts about the policy’s real impact. However, she acknowledged the need for collective responsibility. “As heatwaves become more frequent due to various causes of climate change, we need to curb our greed to help protect nature,” she said.

Ujjal Barman welcomed the regulation as a step in the right direction. “As the climate gets hotter, people are increasingly relying on air conditioners,” he said. “So, the government’s decision to set the minimum temperature at 20°C and maximum at 30°C is a good one — not just for the environment but also to reduce electricity consumption. We are working on expanding green energy sources like solar and nuclear, but we are not yet ready to rely on them completely.”

Despite the support from some sections of the public, the government has not yet clarified how the rule will be enforced or monitored. For now, it stands as a recommendation with the potential to become a regulation.

As the mercury continues to rise, the AC temperature rule serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between personal comfort and the broader fight against climate change. While the move could help cut energy use, it also highlights the need for more comprehensive strategies — including better infrastructure, public awareness, and green energy investments — to truly make a difference.